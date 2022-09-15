 Xi, Putin meet in Uzbekistan as Ukraine war dominates : The Tribune India

Xi, Putin meet in Uzbekistan as Ukraine war dominates

The two leaders meet on the sidelines of eight-nation Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

Xi, Putin meet in Uzbekistan as Ukraine war dominates

Russia’s Vladimir Putin with Chinese President Xi Jinping. AP/PTI file

AP

Samarkand, September 15

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin met for talks on boosting ties between their countries on Thursday, an encounter that follows a major setback for Moscow on the battlefield in Ukraine.

The two leaders met in Uzbekistan on the sidelines of the eight-nation Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), a security alliance created as a counterweight to US influence that also includes India, Pakistan and four ex-Soviet nations in Central Asia.

Along with Russian’s attack on Ukraine, backdropping the summit are the brief eruption not far from the event site of hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan, as well as strains in China’s relations with Washington, Europe, Japan and India due to disputes over technology, security and territory.

Speaking at the start of his one-on-one talks with Xi, Putin blasted what he described as an “ugly” effort by the United States and its allies to maintain their perceived global domination.

“Attempts to create a unipolar world have recently taken an absolutely ugly shape. They are absolutely unacceptable for the vast majority of countries on the globe,” the Russian president said in opening remarks.

Xi was more careful, saying that together with Russia, China was ready to “set an example of a responsible world power and to play a leading role to take the rapidly changing world on a track of sustainable and positive development.”           

The SCO summit in the ancient city of Samarkand is part of Xi’s first foreign trip since the start of the coronavirus pandemic 2 ½ years ago, underscoring Beijing’s desire to assert itself as a regional power.

The presidents’ meeting came after Russia was forced to pull back its forces from large swaths of northeastern Ukraine last week amid a swift Ukrainian counteroffensive. Ukraine regaining control of several Russian-occupied villages and cities represented Moscow’s largest setback since its forces had to retreat from areas near the Ukrainian capital early in the war.

Xi’s government, which said it had a “no limits” friendship with Moscow before the invasion of Ukraine in late February, has refused to criticize Russia’s military actions. Beijing and India are buying more Russian oil and gas, which helps Moscow offset the impact of Western sanctions imposed over the invasion.

“We highly appreciate the well-balanced position of our Chinese friends in connection with the Ukrainian crisis,” Putin said at the start of his talks with Xi.

Russia, in turn, has strongly backed China amid tensions with the US that followed a recent visit to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“We condemn the provocations of the US and its satellites in the Taiwan Strait,” Putin told Xi.

Putin also met Thursday with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, whose country is on track to join the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Raisi said Moscow and Tehran were finalizing a major treaty that would bring their relations to a “strategic level.”  

He and Putin both criticised the US at the start of their meeting. Raisi accused the US of breaching its obligations under Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers. Putin gibed American officials, saying “They are masters of their word - they give it and then take it back whenever they want.”      

The Russian leader also held meetings with Central Asian leaders and planned to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

Putin is also scheduled to meet one-on-one with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan. Turkey and Azerbaijan have the status of “dialogue partners” with the SCO.

Earlier this week, Azerbaijan and Armenia engaged in cross-border shelling that killed 176 troops on both sides, marking the most serious hostilities in nearly two years between the decades-long adversaries. The fighting has put Moscow, which has tried to maintain close ties with both countries, in a precarious position.

Putin’s meeting with Erdogan will be closely watched for their statements on Ukraine and a July deal brokered by Turkey and the UN to clear the way for exports of grain and other agricultural products that were stuck at Ukraine’s Black Sea ports after the Russian invasion.

The Chinese leader is promoting a “Global Security Initiative” announced in April following the formation of the Quad by Washington, Japan, Australia and India in response to Beijing’s more assertive foreign policy. Xi has given few details, but US officials complain it echoes Russian arguments in support of Moscow’s attack on Ukraine.

The region is part of China’s multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative to expand trade by building ports, railways and other infrastructure across an arc of dozens of countries from the South Pacific through Asia to the Middle East, Europe and Africa.

On Thursday, Xi met with President Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyzstan and said Beijing supports the “early operation” of a planned railway linking China, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, the Chinese foreign ministry said.

China’s economic inroads into Central Asia have fuelled unease in Russia, which sees the region as its sphere of influence.

Xi made a one-day visit Wednesday to Kazakhstan en route to Uzbekistan. Pope Francis was in Kazakhstan, but they didn’t meet.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Woman Sikh police officer speaks on fate of 40 Punjabi youths who tried to ‘intimidate’ Canadian cop on duty

2
Trending

8 years after marriage, woman finds out husband is a woman; files case of 'unnatural sex' and cheating

3
Trending

Ukrainian astronomers claim UFOs seen in skies above Kyiv

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: 2 gangsters, part of first team to kill singer, nabbed

5
Nation

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways makes 58 RTO services online based on Aadhaar authentication

6
Nation

'Sex Tantra Camp' for Navratri cancelled in Pune after uproar

7
Punjab

More trouble for former Punjab minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu as paddy bought more than total yield

8
Nation

Cheetahs from Namibia on their way to India; PM to release them in Kuno National Park on September 17

9
Nation

PM Modi welcomes cheetahs in India, says Project Cheetah is our endeavour towards environment and wildlife conservation

10
Haryana

Built on panchayat land, Haryana Police demolish gangster Neeraj Faridpuriya's house

Don't Miss

View All
Father carries gun to school as he escorts kids amid rising incidents of stray dogs attack in Kerala
Trending

Father carries gun to school as he escorts kids amid rising incidents of stray dog attack in Kerala

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation
World

UN warns up to 345 million people marching towards starvation

Video of students cleaning toilets goes viral, kin miffed
Jalandhar

Video of students cleaning toilets in Garhshankar village school goes viral, kin miffed

Hisar students prepare for exams at dharna site
Schools

Hisar school students prepare for exams at dharna site as all teachers shifted from school

MVI, two agents ‘amassed lakhs’ as bribe every month
Punjab

Jalandhar Motor Vehicle Inspector owns five-star resort in Himachal, 'amassed lakhs' as bribe every month

Government cautions net banking users over virus attack
Nation

Government cautions net banking users over SOVA virus attack

Eyeing profit, farmers in HP turn to exotic spices
Himachal

Eyeing profit, farmers in Himachal turn to exotic spices

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jogi, which premiers on Netflix this Friday, reopens the wounds of Punjab. Here’s a look at other films on barbaric 1984 riots...
Lifestyle

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Jogi reopens wounds of Punjab. Here's a look at other films on barbaric 1984 riots...

Top News

PM Modi launches National Logistics Policy, says it will addresses challenges related to transport sector, speed up last mile delivery

PM Modi unveils National Logistics Policy, aims to cut transport cost

Government is using technology to strengthen logistics secto...

Back in India after 7 decades; Plane carrying 8 cheetahs lands in Gwalior

PM Modi welcomes cheetahs in India, says Project Cheetah is our endeavour towards environment and wildlife conservation

We will also have to give them some time to adjust, make Kun...

Clash over gurdwara control in Punjab's Faridkot leaves several injured; kirpans, sharp-edged weapons used

Clash over gurdwara control in Punjab's Faridkot leaves several injured; kirpans, sharp-edged weapons used

Rival groups are involved in a legal fight over the manageme...

China blocks proposal by US and India to blacklist Pak-based 26/11 LeT handler Sajid Mir by UN

China blocks proposal by US and India to blacklist Pakistan-based 26/11 LeT handler Sajid Mir by UN

Beijing put a hold on the proposal moved by the US and co-de...

Woman Sikh police officer speaks of fate of 40 Punjabi youths who tried to ‘intimidate’ Canadian cop on duty

Woman Sikh police officer speaks on fate of 40 Punjabi youths who tried to ‘intimidate’ Canadian cop on duty

Constable Sarbjit Sangha speaks in an interview to a Punjabi...


Cities

View All

Days after video of girl under drug influence goes viral, police conduct search operation in Amritsar locality

Days after video of girl under drug influence goes viral, police conduct search operation in Amritsar locality

15 dengue cases in Amritsar district so far

Civic body poll: Delimitation survey still incomplete in Amritsar

Contractors, masons protest shortage of building materials in Tarn Taran district

SGPC releases commemorative coins on Saka Sri Panja Sahib, Urdu booklets

Tempers flare over restoration of carcass disposal point in Maur

Tempers flare over restoration of carcass disposal point in Maur

Duped of Rs 4.6 cr, Bathinda farmers demand arhtiya’s arrest

Just two months into Punjab Cabinet, leaked audio puts AAP minister Fauja Singh Sarari in fix

Suspected tomato flu cases surface in Bathinda

Bathinda lad ranks 19th in JEE-Advanced

Show-cause notice to Mohali Mayor for ‘conflict of interest’

Show-cause notice to Mohali Mayor for 'conflict of interest'

Loan App Fraud: Chinese handler, who set up shell firms, identified

Monopoly at GMSH, Chandigarh: Chemist 'doubled' shop size by merging passage

Kin of 64% Covid victims paid Rs 50K ex gratia in Chandigarh

Covid-19: 21 infected in Chandigarh

Delhi AAP MLA Amanatulah Khan sent to 4-day police custody in Waqf Board case

Delhi AAP MLA Amanatulah Khan sent to 4-day police custody in Waqf Board case

Delhi sees coolest September day in 10 years

Amanatullah Khan's aide arrested after ACB find Rs 12 lakh cash, gun in raid

Jamia Millia Islamia bans entry of Safoora Zargar, 2 other ex-students for ‘agitating’ on campus

BJP continuing with Operation Lotus to break AAP, Manish Sisodia says on Amanatullah Khan's arrest

Jalandhar civic body to now have 85 wards

Jalandhar civic body now to have 85 wards

Woman, 3 others booked for murder

Cane dues: Phagwara mill owners' property attached

Kartarpur municipal council in AAP's kitty

First swine flu death reported in Jalandhar district

Man tricked into downloading app for bill payment, loses ~8L

Ludhiana man tricked into downloading app for bill payment, loses Rs 8L

Contractors’ staff continue to charge fee at parking lots in Ludhiana, matter flagged to minister

Three more test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana

GLADA cracks whip on owners over commercial use of LIG flats

Ludhiana: Judicial custody for two in eatery brawl case

All accused in Patiala land scam acquitted

All accused in Patiala land scam acquitted

Mobiles found in Patiala jail, one held

Will ensure farmers earn profit from stubble: Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema

Workshop on open source software begins at Punjabi University

Protest against ethanol plant in Zira: Nabha residents back farm unions