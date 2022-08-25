Xi Jinping will be around till 2037: Former Australian PM

PTI

New Delhi, August 24

Ahead of China’s 20th Party Congress, former Australian PM Kevin Rudd said President Xi Jinping will remain in power for next 10-15 years and there’s a need to understand his worldview. “It is inevitable that he will be reappointed …there is no alternate candidate,” he said in a lecture at the Manohar Parrikar Institute of Defence Studies and Analyses here.

#China #xi jinping