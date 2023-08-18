Yasin Malik's wife in new Pak cabinet

Islamabad, August 17
An 18-member cabinet of Pakistan’s newly appointed caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar took oath on Thursday to run the cash-strapped country until the general elections. The cabinet has included Mishaal Hussain Malik, wife of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front chief Yasin Malik lodged in Delhi jail for terror funding. President Arif Alvi administered an oath to the caretaker cabinet.
Meanwhile, Kakar has assured the US of “a free and fair election process” in the country. His post on X, formerly Twitter, came in response to a congratulatory tweet by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.
At the same time, the election commission decided to conduct a fresh delimitation of constituencies on the basis of the new census, delaying the general elections which were scheduled to be held within the 90-day constitutional period since the dissolution of Parliament. — Agencies
