‘Your plan is not working’: Former UK minister Braverman writes to PM Sunak

London, November 14
Former British interior minister Suella Braverman criticised Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s leadership on Tuesday after he fired her, saying his plan was not working and he needed to change course urgently.
Sunak sacked Braverman after a string of controversies involving the former Home Secretary, culminating in an unauthorised article accusing police of double standards at protests.
“Someone needs to be honest: your plan is not working, we have endured record election defeats, your resets have failed and we are running out of time. You need to change course urgently,” Braverman said in a letter to Sunak which she posted on X.
Braverman said it was disappointing but “for the best” that Sunak had asked her to leave government, and accused Sunak of breaking a string of policy promises.
Referring to policies on immigration, the Northern Ireland Protocol and others, she said: “You have manifestly and repeatedly failed to deliver on every single one of these key policies.”
“Either your distinctive style of government means you are incapable of doing so. Or, as I must surely conclude now, you never had any intention of keeping your promises.” Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Mass grave inside Israeli-encircled Gaza hospital, no plan to rescue babies
Israeli forces surround hospital in Gaza City, which they sa...
Poll panel issues show-cause notice to AAP for 'disparaging' remarks against PM Modi on social media
Notice issued to AAP national convener after BJP approached ...
Spike in pollution levels in Delhi; relief unlikely anytime soon
Based on data provided by 9 out of the 40 monitoring station...
Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: One of the 40 trapped labourers speaks to son through pipe
‘I was allowed to speak to my father for a few seconds; he s...
Rs 10,000 per tooth mark compensation in dog bite cases, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court
High Court says state government shall be primarily responsi...