Zara regrets 'misunderstanding' over photoshoot after Gaza boycott calls

London, December 12
Fashion brand Zara said on Tuesday it regretted the "misunderstanding" over an advertising campaign featuring mannequins with missing limbs and statues wrapped in white that triggered calls for a boycott by some pro-Palestinian activists.
"Unfortunately, some customers felt offended by these images, which have now been removed, and saw in them something far from what was intended when they were created," Zara said in a post on its Instagram account.
That account had seen thousands of comments posted about the photos, many with Palestinian flags, while "#BoycottZara" was trending on platform X. Critics said the images resembled photos of corpses in white shrouds in Gaza.
