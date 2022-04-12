UKRAINE CRISIS

Zelenskyy asks S Korea to provide arms

Zelenskyy asks S Korea to provide arms

Lithuanian PM Ingrida Simonyte and her Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal at Borodianka, Ukraine. REUTERS

Seoul, April 11

President of war-hit Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged South Korea on Monday to provide his country with arms to help it fight Russia's military.

Zelenskyy made the request in a video address to South Korean lawmakers that came hours after Seoul's Defence Ministry confirmed it had rejected a Ukrainian request for anti-aircraft weapons during a call between the countries' defence ministers last week. The ministry cited the South Korean Government's principle of limiting its military help to Ukraine to non-lethal supplies.

‘Regular military supplies’ sent to serbia: china

  • China said on Monday its military planes delivered “regular military supplies” to Serbia, in its first comments on an unusual operation in which six Chinese Air Force Y-20 transport planes landed in Belgrade early Saturday.
  • Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters the operation was part of the two countries' annual cooperation plan, does not target any third parties and “has nothing to do with the current situation”. 
  • The planes’ arrival prompted heavy speculation they were carrying HQ-22 surface-to-air missiles under the terms of a previous deal signed between the sides 
  • Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic all but confirmed the delivery of the medium-range systems that was agreed upon in 2019, saying on Saturday that he would present “the newest pride” of the Serbian military on Tuesday or Wednesday
  • The veiled operation this weekend came amid Western concerns that an arms buildup in the Balkans at the same time as war is raging in Ukraine could threaten the region. AP

“The Republic of Korea has tanks, ships and various equipment that can block Russian missiles and we would be grateful if the Republic of Korea could help us fight back against Russia,” Zelenskyy said, using South Korea's formal name.

“If Ukraine is able to receive such weapons, it will not only help us save the lives of our ordinary citizens but also provide Ukraine an opportunity to survive as a nation, and also help prevent other countries from being attacked by Russia,” said Zelenskyy, whose comments were dubbed over by a translator during the televised speech. Joining US-led international sanctions against Moscow, South Korea has already banned the export of strategic materials to Russia and ended transactions with key Russian banks and sovereign wealth funds. — AP

War to shrink Ukraine economy by 45%: World Bank

London: The World Bank has said Ukraine’s economy will shrink by 45.1 per cent this year because of Russia's invasion, which has shut down half of the country's businesses, choked off imports and exports, and damaged a vast amount of critical infrastructure. Unprecedented financial and export sanctions imposed by Western allies, meanwhile, are plunging Russia into a deep recession, lopping off more than a tenth of its economic growth, a World Bank report has said. AP

‘Won’t pause military ops for peace talks’

Moscow: Russia will not pause its military operation in Ukraine for subsequent rounds of peace talks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday. Russian officials say peace talks with Ukraine are not progressing as rapidly as they would like, and have accused the West of trying to derail negotiations. In an interview, Lavrov said he saw no reason not to continue talks with Ukraine but insisted Moscow would not halt its military operation when the sides convene again. Reutere

#Russia #ukraine crisis #world bank #zelenskyy

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Shehnaaz Gill stunner: Punjabi actress looks simply gorgeous in salwar kamiz as she returns to Mumbai

2
Nation

Ghaziabad school shut, Noida school goes online after students and teachers test Covid positive

3
Punjab

Rain expected to bring some relief amidst heatwave and dry spell over North India

4
Punjab

Refuting opposition charge, Punjab DGP cites figures to show that murders in state have decreased

5
Punjab

Punjab CLP leader Partap Bajwa, PPCC chief Raja Warring meet Rahul Gandhi

6
Punjab

Congress show-causes ex-PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar, former minister KV Thomas for anti-party activities

7
Nation

Telangana Chief Minister KCR leads protest in Delhi; gives 24-hour deadline to Centre for paddy procurement

8
Nation

Two dead, 12 injured in Jharkhand cable car mishap; 32 rescued, 15 still stranded mid-air

9
Nation virtual meet

Direct talks to resolve Ukraine-Russia conflict, PM Modi tells Biden; does not mention sanctions

10
Nation

Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif rakes Kashmir in his inaugural speech; pledges ‘diplomatic and moral support’

Don't Miss

View All
Restoration of berry trees at Golden Temple begins
Amritsar

Restoration of centuries-old berry trees at Golden Temple begins

Keylong sees hottest day after 10 years
Himachal

Keylong sees hottest day after 10 years

Poor conveyance, group tours to Shimla decline
Himachal

Poor conveyance, group tours to Shimla decline

Mercury breaches 40°C mark; brief respite on April 13: Met
Chandigarh

Mercury breaches 40°C mark in Chandigarh; brief respite on April 13: Met

Heat rises, tourists rush to Manali, Kasol
Himachal

Heat rises, tourists rush to Manali, Kasol

Steal his look: Zelenskyy’s signature attire is out on sale, netizens call it ‘Iron man suit’
Trending

Steal his look: Zelenskyy’s signature attire is out on sale, netizens call it ‘Iron man suit’

Watch: Mahila Congress chief confronts Union Minister Smriti Irani on rising fuel prices during flight
Trending

Watch: Mahila Congress chief confronts Union Minister Smriti Irani on rising fuel prices during flight

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India? Pakistan PM’s ex-wife Reham Khan
Trending

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India, says Pakistan PM's ex-wife Reham Khan

Top Stories

India working towards mitigating global volatility, unpredictability: Jaishankar

India working towards mitigating global volatility, unpredictability: Jaishankar

The fourth 2+2, the first under the Biden administration, wa...

Punjab witnesses power outages because of coal shortage

Punjab witnesses power outages because of coal shortage

Power situation continues to be grim as 4 thermal units rema...

At 2+2 meeting, India, US underline progress in ties

At 2+2 meeting, India, US underline progress in ties

Sign pact on space info

IAF changes SOPs on missile storage after accidental fire

IAF changes SOPs on missile storage after accidental fire

BrahMos missile accidentally fired on March 9 had landed in ...

Jharkhand Ropeway Accident: 10 more rescued by IAF choppers

Jharkhand Ropeway Accident: 10 more rescued by IAF choppers

Rescue operations are on by the combined teams of Indian Air...

Cities

View All

No ‘badlav’ visible: Illegal hoardings all over the place in Amritsar

No 'badlav' visible: Illegal hoardings all over the place in Amritsar

Harvesting picks up pace, daily arrival touches 635 MT in Amritsar district

Restoration of centuries-old berry trees at Golden Temple begins

Delay may put pressure on students: Teachers

Amritsar: Teenager alleges rape, youth booked

Ready for harvest, crop gutted post short-circuit

Bathinda: Ready for harvest, crop gutted post short-circuit

Fearing sharp drop in wheat yield, Punjab farmers seek compensation

National awards for 2 Bathinda villages

Mansa youth confronts minister with 'chitta'

No halt for train, Bhucho residents block railway track

Mohali: Two nailed for firing in Phase 5 market

Mohali: Two nailed for firing in Phase 5 market

Mercury in Chandigarh rises to 40.7°C

Heat wave: Stay indoors, Mohali residents advised

Chandigarh Tricity Comprehensive Mobility Plan: RITES digging deep into travel patterns

Ensure optimum utilisation of petro products: Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit

Clash of students at JNU hostel unfortunate: Delhi home minister

Clash of students at JNU hostel unfortunate: Delhi home minister

Violence will not be tolerated, says JNU after students clash over non-veg food, Ram Navmi puja

Want to see what improvements BJP brought in Gujarat govt schools in 27 years: Manish Sisodia

Crores wasted by ordnance factories: CAG

Orange alert on heatwave in Delhi

Yet another theft reported in city; cash, ornaments stolen

Yet another theft reported in city; cash, ornaments stolen

59-yr-old man held for raping 15-yr-old girl

Robbers take away NRI's car at gunpoint

Demolition drive: Civic body razes illegal shops, colonies

Bihar man's missing sons rescued

NGT forms panel, to submit report within two months

NGT forms panel, to submit report within two months

Two test positive in district

Gogi gets cut in road divider opened on Southern Bypass

MLA Sidhu inspects wheat procurement arrangements

Rs3.5L stolen from medical store

Farm fires back, dozen cases in past 24 hours

Farm fires back in Punjab, dozen cases in past 24 hours

Severe heat wave forecast for Patiala district

Fatehgarh Sahib: DBA holds blood donation camp