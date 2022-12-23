Zelenskyy proposes 10-point peace formula to Prez Biden

Washington, December 22

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the US Congress that he proposed a 10-point “peace formula” during his meeting with President Joe Biden, which he hoped would result in joint security guarantees for decades ahead.

Zelenskyy, 44, met President Biden in the Oval Office and jointly addressed a press conference at the White House on Wednesday.

Nothing can stop us: Kremlin There are no signs of talks. Nothing can prevent Russia from achieving its goals during military operations. —Dmitry Peskov, Kremlin spokesperson

“We need peace. Ukraine has already offered proposals, which I just discussed with President Biden, our peace formula, ten points which should and must be implemented for our joint security guarantees for decades ahead. And the summit, which can be held,” Zelenskyy said in his historic address to the joint session of the Congress.

Slamming Putin, he said that any such discussions would also depend on Russia’s willingness to negotiate and the participation of the international legal order.

The US announced another $1.85 billion in military aid for Ukraine, including the Patriot system. “We would like to get more Patriots... we are at war,” Zelenskyy told reporters. — Agencies

German held for spying

Berlin: A German Federal Intelligence Service employee, Carsten L, has been held for allegedly passing information to Russia, officials said. His apartment and that of another person were searched. AP