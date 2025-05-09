Crowds of students and passengers in stations across Punjab amid alerts for possible drone attacks
People from Jalandhar, Amritsar, and Chandigarh flee for their hometowns in the midst of rising Indo-Pak tensions
Students of different institutes going back to their homes from colleges in Jalandhar. Tribune photo: Malkiat Singh
Huge rush at ISBT Sector-43 Chandigarh as students leave for their homes after colleges declare holidays due to tensions between India and Pakistan Tribune photo: Vicky
Students of different universities and institutes going back to their home waiting for their buses at Bus Stand Jalandhar. Photo: Sarabjit Singh
Heavy rush of students at ISBT Sector 17, Chandigarh, after several colleges declared holidays following an alert about a possible drone attack from Pakistan. Photo: Pradeep Tewari
Passengers waiting for trains to their destinations after an alert was sounded about a possible drone attack at night from Pakistan, at Amritsar railway station on Friday. Photo: Vishal Kumar
Students going home after announcements of exam postponements and holidays by Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Landran in Mohali after tensions between India and Pakistan rise on Friday. Tribune photo: Vicky
