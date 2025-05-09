DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Photo Gallery / Crowds of students and passengers in stations across Punjab amid alerts for possible drone attacks

Crowds of students and passengers in stations across Punjab amid alerts for possible drone attacks

People from Jalandhar, Amritsar, and Chandigarh flee for their hometowns in the midst of rising Indo-Pak tensions
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:28 PM May 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
  • featured-img featured-img

    Students of different universities and institutes going back to their home waiting for their buses at Bus Stand Jalandhar. Photo: Sarabjit Singh

  • featured-img featured-img

    Students of different institutes going back to their homes from colleges in Jalandhar. Tribune photo: Malkiat Singh

  • featured-img featured-img

    Huge rush at ISBT Sector-43 Chandigarh as students leave for their homes after colleges declare holidays due to tensions between India and Pakistan Tribune photo: Vicky

  • featured-img featured-img

    Students of different universities and institutes going back to their home waiting for their buses at Bus Stand Jalandhar. Photo: Sarabjit Singh

  • featured-img featured-img

    Heavy rush of students at ISBT Sector 17, Chandigarh, after several colleges declared holidays following an alert about a possible drone attack from Pakistan. Photo: Pradeep Tewari

  • featured-img featured-img

    Passengers waiting for trains to their destinations after an alert was sounded about a possible drone attack at night from Pakistan, at Amritsar railway station on Friday. Photo: Vishal Kumar

  • featured-img featured-img

    Students going home after announcements of exam postponements and holidays by Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Landran in Mohali after tensions between India and Pakistan rise on Friday. Tribune photo: Vicky

  • featured-img featured-img

    Students of different institutes going back to their homes from colleges in Jalandhar. Tribune photo: Malkiat Singh

  • featured-img featured-img

    Students going home after announcements of exam postponements and holidays by Chandigarh Group of Colleges, Landran in Mohali after tensions between India and Pakistan rise on Friday. Tribune photo: Vicky

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper