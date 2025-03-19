Sunita Williams returns home
NASA astronaut Sunita Williams' returns to earth after the conclusion of the scientific mission to the space station
Sunita Williams arrives at NASA's Johnson Space Center after her return to earth from the International Space Station (ISS) in Houston, US. PTI Photo
Villagers perform rituals for the safe return of Indian origin Sunita Williams from the ISS at a temple in her ancestral village Jhulasan in Mehsana district in Gujarat on Wednesday. AP/PTI Photo
From left, NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore, RussiaÄôs Alexander Gorbunov, and NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Sunita Williams sit inside a SpaceX capsule onboard the SpaceX recovery ship Megan after landing in the water off the coast of Florida. AP/PTI Photo
SpaceX capsule carrying astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore departs from the International Space Station. NASA via PTI Photo
A support team member works on the SpaceX capsule shortly after it landed with Nick Hague, Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore, and Russia's Alexander Gorbunov aboard as a dolphin swims past in the water off the coast of Tallahassee, Fla, on Tuesday. AP/PTI Photo
