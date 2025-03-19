DT
Home / Photo Gallery / Sunita Williams returns home

Sunita Williams returns home

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams' returns to earth after the conclusion of the scientific mission to the space station
PTI
Updated At : 05:56 PM Mar 19, 2025 IST
    A SpaceX capsule carrying NASA astronauts Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore and Nick Hague, and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Gorbunov splashes down in the Gulf of Mexico, off the coast of Florida, US, on Tuesday. PTI Photo

    Sunita Williams arrives at NASA's Johnson Space Center after her return to earth from the International Space Station (ISS) in Houston, US. PTI Photo

    Villagers perform rituals for the safe return of Indian origin Sunita Williams from the ISS at a temple in her ancestral village Jhulasan in Mehsana district in Gujarat on Wednesday. AP/PTI Photo

    From left, NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore, RussiaÄôs Alexander Gorbunov, and NASA astronauts Nick Hague and Sunita Williams sit inside a SpaceX capsule onboard the SpaceX recovery ship Megan after landing in the water off the coast of Florida. AP/PTI Photo

    SpaceX capsule carrying astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore departs from the International Space Station. NASA via PTI Photo

    A support team member works on the SpaceX capsule shortly after it landed with Nick Hague, Sunita Williams, Butch Wilmore, and Russia's Alexander Gorbunov aboard as a dolphin swims past in the water off the coast of Tallahassee, Fla, on Tuesday. AP/PTI Photo

