Are our schools doing enough to help students battling depression, anxiety, low self-esteem?

In this episode of The Tribune Extra Class, Geetu Vaid, Deputy News Editor, talks to Sister Siji Issac, Principal, St. Anne’s Convent School, Chandigarh, about strategic interventions to deal with mental health issues being faced by schoolchildren.

