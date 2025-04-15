Why Modi believes BJP is claimant for Ambedkar legacy and why Congress is so upset
In this edition of #IndianStandardTime, The Tribune’s editor in chief Jyoti Malhotra explains why PM Modi is claiming B R Ambedkar’s legacy of equality and why the Congress is so upset. Also why Modi picked Haryana to make these points....
Watch #IST #modi #BJP #Congress #BRAmbedkar #AmbedkarLegacy #DalitPolitics #AmbedkarJayanti #SocialJustice #IndianConstitution #ModiVsCongress #Kharge #AmbedkarMemorial #RSS #PoliticalDebate #AmbedkarPolitics #IndianElections #CastePolitics #AmbedkarIdeals #ModiSpeech #KhargeStatement
