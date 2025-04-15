DT
Home / Videos / Why Modi believes BJP is claimant for Ambedkar legacy and why Congress is so upset

Why Modi believes BJP is claimant for Ambedkar legacy and why Congress is so upset

In this edition of #IndianStandardTime, The Tribune’s editor in chief Jyoti Malhotra explains why PM Modi is claiming B R Ambedkar’s legacy of equality and why the Congress is so upset. Also why Modi picked Haryana to make these points....
Tribune Video Desk
Updated At : 09:30 AM Apr 15, 2025 IST
In this edition of #IndianStandardTime, The Tribune's editor in chief Jyoti Malhotra explains why PM Modi is claiming B R Ambedkar's legacy of equality and why the Congress is so upset. Also why Modi picked Haryana to make these points.

Watch #IST #modi #BJP #Congress #BRAmbedkar #AmbedkarLegacy #DalitPolitics #AmbedkarJayanti #SocialJustice #IndianConstitution #ModiVsCongress #Kharge #AmbedkarMemorial #RSS #PoliticalDebate #AmbedkarPolitics #IndianElections #CastePolitics #AmbedkarIdeals #ModiSpeech #KhargeStatement

