Sacrilege: AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh fires another salvo against Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, April 24

A day before a roadshow of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann in favour of his party candidate Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal in Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency, AAP MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh has fired another salvo against the CM.

In a latest tweet, Kunwar said he was not surprised, but embarrassed over CM’s statement on 2015 sacrilege incidents, in which Mann had stated: “MLA (Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh) can have personal opinion.”

He said, “Today people are asking me, what is the need to get into politics?” He said, “AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal brought me into politics.” Launching a personal attack, he said CM Mann had lost election from Jalalabad in 2017.

He said hearing of the Bargari court case was shifted from Faridkot to Chandigarh. Main culprits and conspirators were not arrested, he added. The Behbal Kalan incident was also being dismissed by the state government, Kunwar alleged, while adding that he would legally fight the case himself. He alleged that SIT had left no stone unturned to close the case in Faridkot.

In the Kotkapura case, Kunwar said the SIT could do nothing new and the evidence was weakened to protect main culprits. Earlier, Kunwar did not attend a meeting convened by Mann at Chandigarh on April 5.

On January 27, exactly two days before the Kotkapura police firing case hearing, Kunwar had fired a salvo at Mann through a social media post. In the post he did not hold back his grievance at the “unfriendly” treatment meted out to him by the CM staff. He said “Your PA is not happy to take my phone calls.”

He stoked a controversy by daring to question his party after a School of Eminence was inaugurated by Arvind Kejriwal and Mann by saying: “Please show me if the school is newly built.”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhagwant Mann #Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal #Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh #Lok Sabha #Sacrilege