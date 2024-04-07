BJP candidate faces wrath of farmers at village near Ajnala

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, April 6

BJP candidate from Amritsar Lok Sabha constituency was shown black by activists of farmer unions during his roadshow that passed through Thotha village near Ajnala here on Saturday.

Hundreds of farmers have died during the agitation on the Delhi borders, but the government has failed to fulfil promises made by it. Activists of farmer unions

Activists raised slogans against the BJP while accusing the party of murdering farmers. They said hundreds of farmers had died during the agitation on the Delhi borders, but the government failed to fulfil promises made by it.

The event in Ajnala was organised by former MLA and BJP leader Amarpal Singh Bony Ajnala. Bonny had earlier shifted his allegiance from the SAD to the BJP. Ajnala is also the constituency of Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, who is contesting the Lok Sabha elections, against Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

Earlier on Thursday, BJP candidate from Faridkot, singer Hans Raj Hans, had faced the ire of farmers during a road show organised by him. Many farmer unions have asked their supporters to not allow BJP leaders campaign in their villages.

The activists said BJP leaders did not support them against the government when they held an agitation in Delhi or more recently when the Haryana Government used heavy force on farmers moving towards the National Capital. “They did not care for us. So, we do not want them now,” said a farmer. The BJP candidates would certainly be facing more resistance in the coming days when election campaign picks up pace.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Lok Sabha