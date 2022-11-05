Forager's Guide to Wild Foods Review - What Can Customers Expect in this Book?

The Forager's Guide to Wild Foods by Dr. Nicole Apelian is a must-read for those who like to spend their free time in the wild. Inside this guide, Nicole has covered 400+ plants that rarely feature in most medicine cabinets, kitchens, or survivalists' guides.

Apart from mentioning these plants in passing, the author wants to show you how to identify every one of these plants. It's information that you'll not find in most guides available for sale today.

As you prepare to start, you should note that Nicole went to great lengths to author this book and have it printed with huge, colored pictures. She has also added defining features of the plants she has mentioned to make it easier for you to identify them.

What's Included in the Forager's Guide to Wild Foods?

As mentioned in the introduction, this guide covers over 400 plants, which means that there is something valuable for everyone to learn. Some of these plants are notable and easily stand out from the rest. Examples of these plants include the following:

Morel – A dried Common Mushroom that's Probably Growing in Your Locality

On opening the Forager's Guide to Wild Foods, you'll discover a distinctive but widespread mushroom that's believed to grow in all US states. Morel is its name, and it is a mushroom worth around $50 a pound, with its prices rising to up to $200 a pound on eBay at times.

While it doesn't have any lookalikes, the only way to ensure that you're dealing with the right plant is by slicing it into two. If it's a Morel, it will have a hollow interior from top to bottom. They're advantageous in that you can dry them for long-term storage.

To reconstitute them, all you have to do is to soak them in some fresh water.

Nicole recommends foraging this plant for profit as it has a huge global demand, explaining its high prices on Amazon, eBay, and other eCommerce platforms where it's sold in powder form.

Discover Nature's Prozac

The instant anxiety relief plant, or Nature's Prozac, is another plant you'll discover in this guide and may be growing somewhere close to your house. It grows wildly all over America and is known to help its users fall asleep fast.

You must take a single tablespoon of freshly ground leaves and steep them in one cup of boiling water. In the Forage's Guide to Wild Foods, Dr. Nicole advises against drinking the tea provided using this leaf if you plan on driving in the next four to six hours.

A Driveway Weed Containing Vicodin-Like Effects

How often have you injured yourself and wished for a quick home remedy to help manage the pain? You're in luck, as Nicole will tell you how to turn a typically pesky weed into a beneficial pain management remedy.

At this point, we are sure that you have already seen some stinging nettles growing somewhere around your neighborhood. These plants are known for their hairs, which are painful when touched with bare hands.

But you may not have known until now that rubbing the hairs on an aching part of your body can, in essence, help reduce the pain. Nicole recommends trying this recipe at home the next time you deal with recurrent muscle or joint pain.

Cattails -- The Ultimate Survival Swamp Food

If you like spending time out in nature, Nicole has used clear and detailed pictures to show you how Cattails are the only thing you need to survive out in the wild. Experienced survivalists refer to them as the supermarket of the swamp.

In the Forager's Guide to Wild Foods, Nicole notes that you can eat every available part of these Cattails, including their pollen! She refers to them as a tactical four-season food capable of saving your life and providing you with the strength you need to keep moving.

Peppermint – A herb that Can Help You Empty Your Bowels Each Morning

Peppermint is a natural herb, and Nicole has established can help you empty your bowels effortlessly when added to your tea or coffee every morning. The herb is believed to contain antispasmodic properties, which assist in relaxing the muscles in your digestive tract.

Once relaxed, your stool becomes looser, enabling it to move down your digestive tract effortlessly. Nicole notes that this herb is recommended for reducing pain and accompanying IBS symptoms.

The American College of Gastroenterology recommended it for the same in 2021.

Discover the Painkilling Plant that Resembles Dandelion, But Is Not

As you continue reading the Forager's Guide to Wild Foods, you'll come across a plant that Nicole recommends that you tear its leaves into two the next time you come across it. When torn, the plant will secrete a white, milky substance similar to what opium poppies secrete.

The substance is called lactucarium and is believed to contain potent painkilling effects. And the good news is that, unlike opium poppy plants, this plant is, in fact, legal to forage, grow and eat in your home.

When mature, you can collect its leaves in a jar to make a painkilling elixir or add it to your food salads. Whatever method you choose, you can rest assured that Peppermint has some solid painkilling properties that will significantly help you.

Learn About Lamb's Quarters – A Superweed that Helped Many Communities Survive at the Height of the Great Depression

Lamb's Quarters is a superweed discovered during the Great Depression, which Nicole has included in the Forager's Guide to Wild Foods. According to Nicole, it saved large communities from malnutrition and starvation, which were rampant during this period.

Some call it "Wild Spinach," a plant that grows all over the US. In her book, Nicole notes that this weed has more beneficial nutrients than kale and spinach cultivated in a typical garden.

Common Edible Trees Growing Naturally in Your State

Nicole will also take you through the most common edible trees that are freely available in your state. Apart from producing edible and delicious snacks such as chestnuts, these wild trees can provide additional food through their roots, sap, bark, flowers, pollen, leaves, and seeds.

If you were ever to find yourself in a situation where you didn't have enough food, knowing how to tap into these unknown food reserves can significantly benefit you. And the best part is that everyone in the family can benefit from eating it.

How to Use Dandelions to Make Wild Bread

Nicole has also shown you how to prepare crispy crust wild dandelion break. Therefore, if you know a place close to you where dandelions grow naturally, it's time that you put them to good use before someone else does.

Use them to prepare freshly baked bread that everyone in your family will love.

Additional Things You'll Discover in the Forager's Guide to Wild Foods

The nine mushrooms, weeds, and plants mentioned above are just the tip of the iceberg. Remember, the Forager's Guide to Wild Foods has 319 pages, which means there's still a lot that you'll learn.

Some of the things that you can look forward to learning are:

● The Superberry That You Should Gather for A Profit (And Where to Find It)

● Wild Foods That Fertilize Your Gut

● Better Than Spinach: The Plant You Should Look for If You've Ever Been Iron Deficient

● If You Have This Tree in Your Backyard, It Might Get You Arrested

● The Wild Stress Reliever: Chew on Its Leaves Whenever You Feel Down

● The Giant Mushroom That Can Feed You for A Week

And much more!

Purchasing The Forager's Guide to Wild Foods

The Forager's Guide to Wild Foods is available for sale on the official website for $37. You can order a physical copy as well as a digital copy for an additional shipping fee.

Together with this book, you'll also get three free bonuses which include the following:

● The Wilderness Survival Guide

● Household Remedies – How to recover Naturally at Home

● 104 Long-Lasting Foods You Can Make at Home

A 60-day money-back guarantee covers your purchase. If you have any questions, contact customer service via email at foragersguide@thelostherbs.com.

Visit the official website to order your copy of The Forager's Guide to Wild Foods today!

