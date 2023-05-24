Gut Wellness Powder Reviews (Dr. Stengler Health Products) Is It Legit?

Poor gut health is the root of several health problems. Lifestyle factors, including high-stress levels, sleep disorders, over usage of antibiotics, and poor diet, can alter gastrointestinal health. Research shows a direct link between the gut and immune system, endocrine disorders, autoimmune issues, cancer, mental health, and cardiovascular problems.

Untreated gut health alters hormone stability, immune function, and weight. Symptoms of poor gastrointestinal health include upset stomach, chronic fatigue, skin irritation, uncontrolled cravings, food intolerance, and autoimmune conditions.

Experts recommend consuming high fiber, fermented foods, garlic, and collagen-boosting nutrients to maintain a healthy gut.

Dr. Mark Stengler is a US-based integrative doctor of NMD, MS, and the formulator of Gut Wellness Powder products. The supplement can restore gut health without any hassles. How does it work? How long should I use Gut Wellness Powder?

What is Gut Wellness Powder?

Gut Wellness Powder is a GI tract and digestive support formulation comprising natural ingredients in therapeutic dosages. The creator is California-based integrative doctor Mark Stengler. The formulation contains nutrients to fight bloating, gut discomfort, and other digestive issues.

Dr. Mark Stengler is an accomplished naturopathic doctor. He has supposedly spent many years formulating the Gut Wellness Powder formulation. The facility creating the formula is purportedly FDA-registered and GMP-certified.

Gut Wellness Powder works to address the issues behind poor gut health. Some ingredients, including L-glutamine, are clinically proven to fight leaky gut syndrome. It works by optimizing average permeability, thus preventing toxins from crossing the gut lining and body.

Dr. Mark Stengler recommends using Gut Wellness Powder daily to restore a healthy gut. The creator suggests consuming high-fiber and probiotic-based foods to enhance the supplement's effectiveness. In addition, managing stress, getting adequate rest, and eliminating processed foods from your diet can stabilize gastrointestinal health.

How Does Gut Wellness Powder Support the Digestive Health

Gut Wellness Powder's creator argues that microbiome imbalance is the root of poor gastrointestinal health. Lifestyle issues, including overconsumption of unhealthy foods, stress, and sleep disorders, increase bad bacterial population in the body.

How does Gut Wellness work?

Improve the Gut Bacteria Population – The gut contains good and bad bacteria. Gut Wellness Powder contains natural ingredients that improve the population of beneficial bacteria. It works by eliminating toxins from the digestive system. Gut Wellness Powder supports the cells lining the gut from toxicity. A healthy gut microbiome prevents leaky gut syndrome and increases vitamin absorption.

Support Digestion - Gut Wellness Powder is rich in nutrients that improve the breakdown of food. It enhances the secretion of digestive juices and enzymes. Similarly, it enables the body to churn, absorb, and assimilate foods. It can reduce the risk of developing digestive issues, including bloating, stomach cramps, and indigestion.

Support Healthy Inflammation - Gut Wellness Powder contains quercetin and aloe Vera to fight unwanted inflammations and offer antioxidant support. The nutrients aid the user in achieving regular bowel movements and eliminate joint discomforts.

Restore Hormonal Balance - Gut Wellness Powder can fight hormonal issues. Consequently, it can restore healthy metabolic functions, including fat oxidation. Good gut health may optimize blood circulation, stabilize blood glucose levels, and augment overall immunity.

Gut Wellness formulation is free from gluten, salt, milk, soy, yeast, and artificial flavors. The maker, Dr. Mark Stengler, suggests using the formulation daily for at least 180 days to augment gut health and overall wellness.

Gut Wellness Powder Ingredients – The Science Behind Gut Wellness Ingredients

Gut Wellness Powder contains six active ingredients clinically proven to augment gut health. The nutrients are from reputable sources and are free from GMOs, artificial chemicals, and unwanted flavors.

Quercetin

Quercetin is a natural pigment in flavonoids, including vegetables, fruits, wine, and grain. The component is high in antioxidants designed to fight degenerative brain disorders, cancer, and heart disease. How does quercetin support digestive health?

Gut Wellness supplement maker argues that poor gut health surges the levels of free radicals. Research indicates that Quercetin can fight genes that escalate unhealthy inflammatory responses.

Test-tube studies prove that quercetin can reduce inflammation markers. The nutrients effectively alleviated stiffness, discomfort, and morning pain in an eight-week study. The subjects consuming 500 mg of quercetin daily had lower after-activity pain and stiffness. In addition, the issues had a better range of motion and flexibility.

Dr. Mark Stengler says quercetin improves metabolic rates, energy levels, and thermogenic processes. It can stimulate healthy glucose oxidation, digestion, and intestinal cell healing.

L-Glutamine

The body can produce glutamine. The amino acid supports the digestive and immune systems. Animal products have a high concentration of l-glutamine. Experts recommend consuming tofu, eggs, beef, white rice, and skim milk to amplify the concentration of amino acids in the body.

According to Dr. Mark Stengler, L-glutamine is crucial in enhancing intestinal health. It provides the immune and intestine cells with enough energy for optimal functioning. Similarly, the amino acid strengthens the gastrointestinal wall preventing toxins from entering the blood and the rest of the body. Thus, increasing glutamine in your diet can fight leaky gut syndrome.

L-Glutamine supports the growth and development of the cells in the digestive tract. It can fight harmful bacteria and incites a good gut colony for optimal digestion.

Glutamine is crucial in improving the immune function. Clinical analysis indicates that increasing glutamine intake after significant surgeries or burns accelerates recovery. Scientists claim it strengthens the white blood cells decreasing hospital stays and fighting infections.

Licorice Root

Licorice root is among the oldest herbal remedies. The nutrient can support intestinal health and reduce digestive issues.

Licorice root can fight symptoms of indigestion, including stomach upset, acid reflux, and heartburn. In a one-month study involving adults with indigestion, the nutrient effectively lowered heartburn, bloating, acid reflux, and other symptoms.

Consuming 75 -100 mg of licorice root can combat symptoms of GERD and leaky gut. Studies show that the active compound glycyrrhizin can fight peptic ulcers from H. pylori bacteria. Animal studies show that licorice root can protect users from peptic ulcers more effectively than omeprazole (peptic ulcer medication.)

Licorice root has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory effects. It can therefore aid in treating upper respiratory infections, including asthma, strep throat, and sore throat. Licorice can protect users from cavities. It works by reducing the population of streptococcus mutans - a common bacterium causing dental problems.

Slippery Elm Bark

Slippery elm bark offers multiple therapeutic benefits. It contains mucilage to provide soothing benefits. Native Americans used plant extract to preserve meat, treat gunshot wounds, and support healthy digestion.

Gut Wellness supplement maker refers to slippery elm bark as a natural demulcent. It offers neuroprotective benefits, such as soothing the intestinal lining, thus combating irritation. Clinical evidence indicates it can fight inflammatory bowel issues, including irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), Crohn's disease, and ulcerative colitis. The nutrient offers antioxidant benefits and may fight constipation resulting from unhealthy inflammations.

The mucilage in slippery elm bark is believed to offer antitussive benefits. It is common in throat lozenges and can fight upper respiratory ailments like asthma and cough. A study involving patients with laryngitis and voice issues indicated that slippery elm bark could soothe the throat and fight infections.

Slippery elm bark can fight occasional heartburn and alleviate GERD symptoms. The mucilage coats the gastrointestinal tract, thus preventing irritation and inflammation resulting from stomach acid. The nutrient is also a mild diuretic and may soothe the urinary tract.

Marshmallow Root

Marshmallow root can aid in repairing the gut lining. It works by soothing inflammations and irritation in the digestive tract. In a 2010 study, the mucilage content in marshmallows was found effective in fighting irritation in the gut lining. It also stimulates cell and tissue regeneration in the GI tract.

Gut Wellness Maker reports that marshmallow root can fight numerous digestive issues, including heartburn, constipation, and intestinal colic. A 2011 research shows that marshmallows can treat gastric ulcers in mice.

Marshmallow root can fight free radicals thanks to its antioxidant properties. It can therefore support healthy inflammation, reduce the risk of infections, and support recovery. Marshmallow root extract offers analgesic benefits. It can soothe a sore throat and other discomforts.

Marshmallow root can promote skin health. Studies show that it can heal skin exposed to ultraviolet radiation. The nutrient offers antibacterial benefits and may therefore encourage wound healing.

Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera is an ancient herb used to manage and fight various ailments. It has antibacterial and antioxidant properties.

The Gut Wellness maker argues that aloe Vera can treat constipation. The latex or the sticky yellow residue under the leaf's skin can offer laxative effects. Together with other Gut Wellness ingredients, it can improve gastrointestinal health and combat various infections.

Aloe Vera can lower blood sugar levels. It can supposedly increase insulin sensitivity improving glucose metabolism. Combined with other nutrients, it can improve energy levels and accelerate fat oxidation.

Most people use aloe Vera gel to improve skin health. It can treat acne, psoriasis, and eczema, among other dermal issues. Aloe Vera gel works by boosting collagen production and increasing skin elasticity. It can therefore fight symptoms of aging, including the development of wrinkles and fine lines.

Gut Wellness Dosage, Side Effects, and Results

Dosage - Gut Wellness is in powder form. The manufacturer claims it has a pleasant taste and flavor. It also mixes well with warm and cold water. Customers should mix one scoop of Gut Wellness powder with eight ounces of water or into a smoothie. Consuming the beverage twice daily is best to augment the digestive system and overall wellness.

Side Effects – All Gut Wellness ingredients are purportedly natural and from reputable sources. The components are in therapeutic dosages to offer users maximum health benefits. The GI and digestive system supplement is unlikely to give users any nasty side effects.

Results – According to Dr. Mark Stengler, Gut Wellness starts working immediately after the first dosage. Some users may experience better digestive health a few days fatter using the formulation. However, consuming the supplement for at least 180 days is best to fortify the digestive system.

Advertised health Benefits of Gut Wellness Powder

Gut Wellness powder is free from gluten, salt, yeast, soy, milk, GMOs, and artificial flavors. Thus, it is unlikely to give users any side effects.

It can improve digestive health and combat gastrointestinal inflammation

It can alleviate digestive issues, including bloating, constipation, and occasional diarrhea

Gut Wellness enhances the population of beneficial gut bacteria. It can therefore support the immune system and reduce the risk of infections

It can improve the skin, joint, and heart health

Gut Wellness can boost healthy blood sugar levels and minimize the risk of developing diabetes and heart problems.

It can support regular bowel movement and fight symptoms of leaky gut syndrome.

Pricing

Gut Wellness is only available through the official website. Dr. Mark Stengler is offering discounted prices on all bottles purchased. US customers buying over three bottles get free US shipping.

One Bottle 59.00 + $6.95 Shipping

Three Bottles $49.00 Each + Free Shipping

Six Bottles $39.00 Each + Free Shipping

A 60-day money-back guarantee protects each Gut Wellness bottle. Customers can contact the manufacturer or formulator via email and phone addresses on the official website. Customers can reach out by phone or by sending an email to:

Conclusion

Gut Wellness powder is a dietary supplement that may fight and protect users against gut issues. It comprises six main ingredients clinically proven to promote digestion, support bowel regularity, and fortify the gut lining. Each bottle contains 30 servings, enough to last a month.

Gut Wellness by Dr. Mark Stengler is available on the official website. Customers can buy more than one bottle and get free shipping and price discounts. A 60-day money-back guarantee protects each purchase.

