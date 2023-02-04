MIT45 Reviews - Best Kratom Brand Products Money Can Buy or Fake Hype?

Kratom is a native plant to parts of South East Asia such as Thailand, Myanmar, and Malaysia. Its scientific name is Mitragyna Speciosa. The leaves of the plant contain a chemical known as mitragynine. The chemical operates similarly to opioids such as morphine.

Therefore, people use leaves and plant extracts as a stimulant or sedatives. Studies show that it can help minimize chronic pain and address digestive issues. It is also helpful in reducing withdrawal symptoms from drugs such as heroin.

Kratom is legal in the United States. Kratom users report having more energy and improved focus after taking small doses of the extract. However, at higher doses, kratom acts as a sedative, producing euphoric effects and dulling emotions.

The leaves from the plant are dried and crushed to form a powder. Users can purchase fortified powdered kratom, usually green or light brown. It comes in different forms, such as pastes, capsules, or tablets, while other users prefer brewing it as a tea to help pain management and opioid withdrawal.

Some of the main benefits of kratom include the following:

It helps relieve pain

It improves energy levels

It helps reduce muscle cramps

It boosts mood levels

Users can take kratom shots. Scientists claim that the shots are more potent compared to powdered kratom. It provides a more convenient way to take kratom with quick results.

Most people prefer kratom shots compared to other forms. Therefore, the available brands are hardly available and expensive. Some also contain substandard kratom, which can harm one's health. MIT45 is among the best kratom brands. The company sells over five different kratom products. The article below provides detailed information about the five different MIT45.

About MIT45

MIT45 is among the leading kratom providers in the country. It produces some of the finest kratom products one can choose from. MIT45 Company understands the difference between being in the world and living in it. Therefore, it provides one with an opportunity to inspire peace and magnificence.

MIT45 Products

The company creates innovative and exceptional products using high-quality ingredients sourced in their purest form. MIT45 does not only produce kratom shots. It also has a wide range of capsules and raw leaf collections. The different products from MIT45 include:

MIT45 Liquids

MIT45 produces high-quality and potent products. The liquid products are available in different strengths depending on the user preferences. The five products include:

MIT45 Super K Extra Strong

The MIT45 Super K Extra Strong is the company's most potent version of liquid kratom. The company spent several years developing the Super K Extra Strong to become the most powerful and fast-acting liquid kratom. It contains 1300 milligrams of the extract. The manufacturer recommends it to experienced users only. Users should remember that the products are not used to treat, cure or prevent any disease.

One unit costs $26.97. However, buyers enjoy great discounts when buying more than one product.

MIT45 Super K

The Super K brand is a unique product that balances between the MIT45 Gold and the Super K Extra Strong. It is ideal for intermediate and first-time kratom users. However, beginners should begin with low doses and increase the dosage with continuous use.

The 30ml bottle contains 600mg of the kratom extract and retails at $14.94. Users can buy more packs to enjoy incredible discounts.

MIT45 Gold

The company produced the Gold brand in 2018. The MIT45 remains to be the most popular brand. Due to its high standards, certain brands have failed to try to replace MIT45. Each bottle contains 15ml of the product with 250 grams of mitragynine extract. The recommended dosage for experienced users is five per bottle. The MIT45 Gold retails at $21.95.

MIT45 Go

MIT45 Go is a unique liquid kratom that offers extra benefits. It contains 150 grams of kratom extract, mitragynine, honey, orange, and cinnamon. It provides convenience and delivers a unique kratom experience.

The recommended dose for experienced users is one pouch.

MIT45 Boost

The MIT45 Boost is the cheapest product of the company's liquid kratom products. The company nicknamed it 'lightning in a bottle.' MIT45 Boost is best for fitness enthusiasts who wish to increase their energy levels. It has an average of 200mg of mitragynine extract to help boost energy levels.

Users can also use it to kick out morning laziness and afternoon fatigue. It retails only at $6.95. Since it is the most preferred brand, it may run out of stock. Therefore, users are advised to make an early booking to avoid inconveniences.

MIT45 Capsules

The capsules have high potency with long-lasting effects. Users will also enjoy added benefits of added white pepper, ginger, and turmeric to each tablet. The different kratom capsules from MIT45 include:

MIT45 Gold Capsules

Despite the argument that kratom capsules have less potency, the MIT45 Gold Capsules are more consistent. Each capsule contains a full spectrum of mitragynine extract, white pepper, ginger, and turmeric. The company sources each ingredient in its purest form to ensure its effectiveness.

The kratom leaf undergoes a proprietary process to extract the natural alkaloids. The MIT45 Gold capsules come in two different packages. The package with two counts of pills retails at $21.97, while the other with six counts retails at $39.97.

The other MIT45 capsules include the following:

MIT45 Raw Leaf

MIT45 also sells the three main kratom strains-green, white and red veins in raw leaf powder form. These kratom products are unique since they contain natural alkaloids obtained directly from the leaf. Each leaf is evaluated during harvest time to ensure it has reached peak maturity level. The company also mixes the powder with enhanced mitragynine extract to increase its potency.

Unlike other brands, MIT45 does not add artificial ingredients to replicate the effects in a more intense form. The three primary powdered forms include:

MIT45 White Vein Powder

The White Vein Kratom Powder is believed to provide natural relief from stress. It helps boost mood and assists in managing withdrawal symptoms. White kratom offers the best way to boost mental energy and improve focus and mood levels.

The MIT45 White Vein powder is the least potent strain. Therefore, it is ideal for first-time kratom users. It is made using high-quality kratom extracts making it more effective for users. It helps users deal with mild pains, stress, and anxiety.

The tree is given less time to mature before harvesting it. It forms the best choice for the red and green vein fans who want to switch things up. The 125g package retails at $25.97, while the 250g pack retails at $39.97.

MIT45 Green Vein Powder

The green vein is considered less potent than the other two forms. It forms a perfect middle ground between the red and white veins. The Green Vein is given more time to mature than the White Vein. Therefore, it provides users who wish to move to the next level. It is also ideal for Red Vein lovers who want to pull back without making a big jump.

The recommended dosage is two capsules or 1 gram. The Green Vein powder retails at $25.97 for the 125g pack and $39.97 for the 250g pack.

MIT45 Red Vein Powder

Red Vein Powder is the most potent kratom strain. It is ideal for experienced users with high tolerance levels. The red vein powder is perfect for heroin addiction withdrawal symptoms.

It works by connecting the opioid receptors inside the brain, providing a calming effect. Other benefits of the MIT45 Red Vein Powder are:

It helps alleviate chronic pain, such as headaches and painful sensations in joints

It contains energizing effects that help improve moods and eliminate any negative thoughts

It offers a natural way to boost your energy levels and carry on with your daily tasks

It has powerful sedative effects that leave you feeling happy

It helps users cope with stress and lowers the impact of anxiety and depression

It enhances brain performance by improving creativity, concentration, and memory

The MIT45 Red Vein Powder is the best-selling brand due to its high reputation. Each user has different tolerance levels. Therefore, the company does not have any accurate dosage, especially for people looking for a specific effect. However, one gram of powder or two capsules will provide you with the best results. The powdered red vein comes in two forms. The 125 grams package retails at $25.97, while the 250g package retails at 39.97.

Are MIT45 Kratom Shots better than Powder or Capsules?

Since kratom shots are in liquid form, they reach the stomach fast. Therefore, users will start experiencing the results more quickly. The powder or capsules provide slower effects and require more time to attain the peak.

However, one major downside of MIT45 shots is that the effects last for short periods compared to powder and capsule forms. The dose in each shot is slightly lower than what you get in a 5g of powder. Users will experience the same effect from the different forms.

When is it Best to use MIT45 Kratom Shots?

Kratom shots come in handy when you are not in a position to use powder or capsules. Due to the immediacy of absorption, they are better than capsules in offering fast results. The liquid shots provide you with a kratom rush which you can't experience with powder or capsules. However, liquid shots are costly compared to tablets or powder. Liquid shots are also not bitter like the powdered form. The shots contain alkaloid extract and not powder mixed with a liquid.

Kratom shots from MIT45 are ideal for experiencing kratom with a controlled dose.

What are the Benefits of MIT45 Kratom Products?

The kratom market is saturated, making it challenging to choose the best. MIT45 kratom is the best botanical grown in ideal conditions making their products rank as the best. The company uses medically acceptable methods to extract the compounds, thus providing consistent quality products.

Some benefits of MIT45 products are:

LabTested

Each product from MIT45 undergoes rigorous lab testing at an accredited and approved facility. The company ensures that each product is safe before releasing it to its customers.

100% Satisfaction Guarantee

The company acknowledges that its clients are essential to their business. Therefore, they work to ensure that clients are 100% satisfied by producing high-quality products. Unsatisfied users can claim a refund within 30 days after purchase with no questions asked.

Best Shipping Policies

MIT45 is a U.S. company and only ships kratom products in the U.S. Note that the company also does not ship its products to counties or states where kratom is illegal. The company offers free shipping for orders above $50. The order will arrive at your doorstep within 3-5 days after payment.

Best Reviews

MIT45 clients are the most loyal across the kratom industry due to the unparalleled quality and consistency of the products.

Non-GMO and Vegan

The company cares about the well-being of its customers. Therefore, every product from MIT45 contains no genetically modified organisms or animal products. This move makes it safe for use by every healthy person above 18.

GMP Certified

MIT45 is a proud member of the American Kratom Association Good Manufacturing Practices. It is a qualified kratom vendor with accreditation that reflects its commitment to GMP, compliance, and clients.

How to Use MIT45 Kratom Products

Each MIT45 product has different usage procedures. The liquid shots are taken from the bottle without adding water for the best results. Before drinking, users need to mix the powdered form with water or any other beverage. Capsules are taken with water.

First-time users should start at lower doses and study its effect on the body, especially with liquid shots. Only experienced kratom users should use the concentrated version.

The dosage amount varies with the user's tolerance levels. Everyone has different tolerance levels hence an amount appropriate for one user may be too much for someone else. Therefore, one should be extra careful with how much kratom one consumes.

One should look at the kratom extract's potency when comparing the liquid shot to the regular kratom leaf powder. Extracts indicate the concentration using numbers such as 4x. This number means the extract has a similar alkaloid amount to 4 grams of kratom leaves. Some will suggest using percentage concentration or milligrams of the mitragynine.

MIT45 products are safe for use by everyone. However, people taking other medications should consult their physician before using kratom products. Kratom reacts with certain medications, and using it alongside other medicines may have adverse impacts.

Pregnant women, nursing mothers, and people below 18 should not use the products.

MIT45 Product Pricing and Availability

Genuine MIT 45 products are available only on the official website. Users are warned against purchasing products from any other online or physical store. This move ensures that users do not buy fake products from unauthorized websites.

Products sold on the official website come at discounted prices. Purchasing larger quantities allows you to enjoy more discounts. Users will enjoy free shipping within the U.S. for orders above $50. In terms of costs, liquid shots are more costly compared to capsules and powders because of the immediacy and high-quality alkaloid extract.

However, the prices are still affordable, with the MIT45 Boost costing $6.75 per bottle. The 30ml Super K Extra strong is the most expensive brand, which costs $26.95 per bottle.

Final Verdict on MIT45

Kratom is a natural remedy that has been used for several years. It offers the best alternative to mass-produced pain medicines and jittery energy sources. It provides a more natural solution to pain, fatigue, and low mental performance.

Kratom extracts are concentrated products obtained from kratom leaves. Due to high concentration levels, users should start at low doses. MIT45 kratom products come in different forms. One can choose between capsule, powder, or liquid shots. Some experienced users add the powder to other drinks to mask the bitter taste.

MIT 45 products are the best in the market. The liquid shots are considered the most effective in immediacy and convenience without any side effects. The company guarantees the safety of all its products by testing each package before releasing it to its clients.

The supplements contain 100% natural ingredients and are free from GMO and animal products. Therefore, users will not experience any allergic reactions. In addition, users have a whole month to try the product. If unsatisfied, you can claim a refund within thirty days after purchase.

The products are safe for use by everyone. People with underlying medical conditions should seek medical clearance before using the supplement. Children, pregnant women, and breastfeeding mothers should avoid using kratom products.

