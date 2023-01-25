Sleep Breakthrough by BiOptimizers [Review] Effective Sleep Support or Fake Customer Results?

Sleep Breakthrough is a supplement that naturally relieves stress and induces a better night of sleep. The formula includes multiple natural ingredients that are already backed by substantial evidence on their effects.

What is Sleep Breakthrough?

Waking up at night is never a welcomed interruption, even in the event of an emergency. How many times does the average person wake up ahead of their alarm clock without the ability to settle back down? Sometimes, the problem isn’t just about how many times someone wakes up – being a night owl is one of the most detrimental decisions that someone can make.

Getting the best sleep possible is connected to many other health factors. When consumers don’t make their sleep into a priority, they become sleep deprived. This problem can lead to more stress, somatic pain, mood issues, deficits in cognition and memory, behavioral problems, and even a reduced ability to perform academically. Some people experience lifelong reduced quality of life when this problem continues, which is why Sleep Breakthrough is so helpful.

Produced by the creators at BiOptimizers, Sleep Breakthrough is unlike the melatonin supplements and sleeping medications to the public. While many people fall asleep with these products, consumers need to make sure that they are getting the quality sleep they need at night to wake up refreshed in the morning. Sleep Breakthrough takes care of the entire sleep process, from getting to sleep at night to waking up ready for the day in the morning.

When consumers miss out on sleep, no other health efforts can help them. It doesn’t matter if they maintain perfect hydration or eat an ideally balanced diet because even a moment of lacking any balance is enough to throw the body off.

Why Does It Work?

This formula targets multiple problems that consumers need to take care of, which is why this product is so helpful. To start, the user has to want to go to bed at night, which means that being a night owl is not an option. With Sleep Breakthrough, consumers will be able to improve how willing they are to go to bed at a decent hour. However, it won’t force the user to go to sleep – it just helps them to feel more prepared for the moment of touching down on their pillow.

Next, consumers have to be able to get good sleep. With poor sleep quality, consumers aren’t able to produce the proper growth hormones, helping them to properly support weight loss and muscle mass. Consumers who can’t get this improved support will also put themselves at a greater risk of living a short lifespan.

With these improvements, consumers can improve their mental performance, improve their mood, and manage stress with greater ease.

Ingredients in Sleep Breakthrough

In Sleep Breakthrough, consumers get the support of:

● Taurine

● Glycine

● Calcium citrate

● GABA

● L-theanine

● Zinc orotate

● Magnesium Bis-glycinate

● P5P

Read on below to learn more information about each of the ingredients and their benefits.

Taurine

Taurine is one of the essential amino acids for anyone who wants to nourish their muscles. It is found predominantly in the brain, eyes, heart, and muscles, supporting the purge of oxidative stress that can impact the whole body. It helps consumers to improve nerve growth, and it can reduce the risk of experiencing heart failure by handling high blood pressure.

In some cases, taurine is used to help with inflammation, but the biggest effect is on the use of caffeine. Some people feel jittery and overstimulated when they have caffeine, and those feelings can last up to 8 hours after drinking the last cup of coffee, soda, or tea. Consumers who use taurine can relax without the worry of this stimulation, ensuring that nothing inhibits their ability to sleep.

Taurine is incredibly helpful for anyone who wants to improve their relaxation, improving the natural glycine and GABA in the body. Luckily, both of these ingredients are used in the formula as well.

Glycine

Glycine, an amino acid, primarily is used in this formula to reduce the user’s core body temperature. Lowering the core body temperature is completely safe, helping blood flow in the arms and legs. Proper blood flow is a major step in getting better sleep, and it can improve how quickly the individual starts to fall asleep. Any diet that includes more glycine helps users to reach the sleep that they want.

Even if the user has just 3 grams of glycine in their body at bedtime, they can improve how well they sleep and get rid of the fatigue that some people experience after a long night. It is especially helpful to anyone dealing with insomnia or sleep restrictions.

Glycine is a necessary component to the creation of some antioxidants, and it is a main compound of creatine. It supports individuals with heart issues or type 2 diabetes.

Calcium Citrate

Calcium citrate is not quite as potent as calcium carbonate, but its role as a calcium salt is much easier to absorb. With this mineral, consumers inherently support many different functions, like the strength of the bones and muscles. In fact, some studies link calcium citrate to a reduced risk of osteoporosis, osteocalcin, rickets, hypoparathyroidism, and latent tetany.

This ingredient is crucial to the regulation of the REM stage during sleep. When consumed, it works with tryptophan to produce serotonin, which is a necessary chemical for the body to naturally produce melatonin. That’s why it is such an important ingredient for anyone who wants to fall asleep easier and get the rest they deserve.

Consumers don’t need to use calcium citrate with any meal to get the right absorption. It even works for consumers with inflammatory bowel disease or low stomach acid.

GABA

GABA (Gamma Aminobutyric Acid) is an amino acid that naturally is produced by the body as a neurotransmitter within the brain. This compound is crucial to keeping the body relaxed and ready to go to sleep for the night because of the calming effect. When consumers have low GBA activity, they often struggle to sleep even more.

When using GABA, consumers inherently reduce the amount of activity in the nervous system, helping them to ease the damage that stress, exhaustion, and insomnia can bring. However, the type of GABA that this formula uses is just as important as the fact that GABA is in it.

The particular GABA used in this formula is PharmaGABA, which has already been put through a few scientific studies. One of these studies showed that users who kept up with a regimen involving PharmaGABA for three weeks improved their non-REM sleep and felt more refreshed when they woke up in the morning.

L-Theanine

L-Theanine is naturally found in beverages like green or black tea. It also is naturally found in mushrooms, helping consumers to improve their anxiety, stress, and insomnia. Consumers cannot build up a tolerance to this ingredient, ensuring that they get the same support every night. To improve alpha brain waves, scientific studies largely suggest that just 200mg are needed to get to sleep for the night. In fact, it can calm the brain within just 30 minutes to prepare for their night of sleep.

While L-theanine helps consumers to improve their relaxation, they have a distinct advantage over other products that do the same – no tiredness. Users will not feel drowsy or sleepy when using this ingredient, instantly putting the user in the right state of mind to rest. Plus, since it doesn’t force sleep, consumers will feel refreshed and ready for the day in the morning.

Zinc Orotate

Zinc orotate is used in combination with this collection of ingredients to help with insomnia, but it is the support of melatonin and magnesium that truly lets it shine. Users can improve sleep with the use of melatonin, but researchers largely credit the use of magnesium and zinc to these benefits. Zinc is a crucial ingredient for metabolizing melatonin, and it helps to calm the nervous system.

Zinc also improves the testosterone production of men. When combined with the right amount of magnesium, users can promote improved testosterone levels within a few months of use.

Ultimately, zinc is one of the easiest ways to improve calmness and relax the mind during times of great stress. Since stress is one of the top reasons that consumers stay up at night, any user can feel confident that zinc is here for a good reason.

Magnesium Bis-glycinate

Magnesium Bis-glycinate has been studied by many researchers, discovering that the supplementation is highly popular amongst older consumers who struggle to sleep at night. Consumers can improve melatonin and renin levels, helping users to improve their sleep quality and duration.

This ingredient is closely associated with reduced cortisol levels. Cortisol is commonly known as the stress hormone, and taking care of stress is an important step in improving sleep. This ingredient can also reduce the risk of insomnia.

P5P

P5P is a coenzyme that helps with the conversion of magnesium to serotonin. It is an active version of vitamin B6, and it can promote better energy levels and an improved mood. It also reduces the risk of sickness and helps consumers to trigger a healthier and more effective response from the immune system.

Some studies link the use of P5P to improved memory retention. It comes from a neurotransmitter, ensuring that users have better cognition when they wake in the morning. Though most people have only positive things to say about P5P, others experience acne, nausea, abdominal pain, and other difficulties when they use too much for too long.

Purchasing Sleep Breakthrough

When visiting the official website, consumers will have the option to either subscribe for their purchase or to order it as a one-time purchase. For consumers who want to save money, a subscription offers the best value, but consumers can also get support with the one-time purchases.

If the user just wants to try out the formula, the one-time packages include:

● One jar for $65

● Two jars for $120

● Three jars for $170

Consumers who decide to order the three-jar package will have a unique opportunity to get a free bottle of Magnesium Breakthrough as a way to thank consumers for making an investment. However, they get an even better deal with a subscription.

The subscription packages include:

● One jar for $57

● Two jars for $104

● Three jars for $142

All orders come with a 365-day money-back guarantee.

Frequently Asked Questions About Sleep Breakthrough

What does Sleep Breakthrough do?

Melatonin helps consumers to fall asleep easier and to want to sleep at an easier hour.

Why shouldn’t consumers use melatonin instead?

As helpful as melatonin might be in theory, it only solves one part of the problem. Consumers want to improve how well they sleep, rather than just how fast they can fall asleep. Sleep Breakthrough can help with both issues.

How should Sleep Breakthrough be prepared?

Users will need to mix 1 to 1.5 scoops of the formula with a cup of water, allowing users to drink this formula for the quickest absorption.

What ingredients are found in Sleep Breakthrough?

Every serving of Sleep Breakthrough contains taurine, glycine, calcium citrate, GABA, L-theanine, zinc orotate, magnesium bis-glycinate, and P5P.

What’s the return policy?

With the money-back guarantee, consumers have up to 365 days to request a refund for their order.

The customer service team is available with any other answers that users might need via phone call (1-800-719-2467).

Summary

Sleep Breakthrough makes it possible to get a good night of sleep without an aggressive medication to force it. Every ingredient is completely natural, ensuring that consumers can rely on the benefits that each one is proven to have. Instead of taking a capsule that might take longer to digest, the formula is available as a powder, creating a beverage that doesn’t take long to break down. Some of these ingredients start to work as early as 30 minutes after the dose, ensuring that anyone can get the sleep they need.

