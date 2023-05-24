 Super Speciosa Total Mood Kratom Powder Review - Does It Work or Fake Hype? : The Tribune India

Kratom-based products have become very common due to their health benefits. Kratom is harvested from the leaves of the Mitragyna speciose tree, which is similar to the coffee tree. The leaves are formulated into various forms, including powder, leaves, capsules, tinctures, extracts, and gummies.

Total Mood Kratom Powder is a Super Speciosa product with mood-enhancing properties. It contains three alkaloids in their most potent forms for maximum performance. The Kratom powder is your solution for relaxation and overall well-being.

The following Total Mood Kratom Powder review will reveal how the product works, it's ingredients, benefits, pros, cons, and pricing.

What is Total Mood Kratom Powder?

Total Mood Kratom Powder is a new Kratom powder by Super Speciosa specially designed to lift your mood. The manufacturer describes the product as a feel-good oasis with the calming effects of Paynantheine.

The Kratom powder gives a soothing sensation that clears your body and mind promoting peaceful tranquility. It delivers a feeling of relaxation, well-being, and good vibes like never before.

Total Mood Kratom Powder helps drive away the stress from your body while inviting calmness and relaxation. The product has a powerful ingredient 10% more than the average Kratom powder. The natural Kratom powder is suitable for both beginners and seasoned Kratom users. You can increase the dosage depending on your tolerance.

Each Total Mood Kratom Powder component is tested for contaminants, heavy metals, and impurities. The powder is free from pesticides, filters, and artificial chemicals. Each Total Mood Kratom Powder batch is passed through third-party lab testing, and a Certificate of Endorsement proves its purity, potency, and quality.

Super Speciosa provides exceptional freshness by picking fresh leaves not older than a few weeks. They ensure every manufacturing process maintains maximum freshness while securing the product using zip-locking.

The Total Mood Kratom Powder manufacturing process is in an FDA-approved facility and follows Good Manufacturing Practices. Super Speciosa is dedicated to providing affordable Kratom Products by offering 15% off every first order.

How Does Total Mood Kratom Powder Work?

The main ingredient in all Kratom powders is Mitragyna speciose leaf powder. The leaves have two alkaloids interacting with the body's opioid receptors and the endocannabinoid system. The alkaloids stimulate your receptors, giving you a soothing sensation that clears your body and mind.

Total Mood Kratom Powder ingredients provide a sense of calmness, relaxation, and peace. The alkaloids in the Kratom powder reduce pain and alleviate your mood, which lessens anxiety, stress, and depression. According to studies, people who used Kratom powder to treat mental problems showed significant improvement.

The alkaloids in Total Mood Kratom Powder stimulate metabolic processes and release serotonin and dopamine, uplifting mood. The hormones also improve focus, concentration and have energy-boosting effects. The mitragynine compound in Total Mood Kratom Powder stimulates the alpha-2 receptors in the brain, thus reducing fatigue and improving mental alertness.

The Ingredients in Total Mood Kratom Powder

Total Mood Kratom Powder contains active alkaloids proven to boost your mood by promoting relaxation and overall well-being. The compounds are 100% natural and highly effective. Here are the Total Mood Kratom Powder ingredients according to the manufacturer:

Paynantheine

Total Mood Kratom Powder contains Paynantheine, which makes up 22% of its alkaloid content. The compound has mood-boosting properties that lessen stress, anxiety, and depression. It clears the body and mind.

According to studies, Paynantheine is a stimulant that promotes concentration, focus, and alertness. It can boost energy levels and manage discomfort. Paynantheine is a soothing alkaloid that provides a sense of relaxation.

Speciogynine

Speciogynine is a soothing alkaloid that relieves muscle tension and pain and promotes better sleep. The compound has mild stimulating properties that support energy, concentration, and focus.

Speciogynine alkaloid has the third-highest concentration in Kratom leaves. Kratom Powder promotes relaxation and creates a harmonious serenity that clears the body and mind.

Speciocilinate

Speciocilinate has the second-highest concentration in Kratom leaves. It promotes calmness, relaxation, and peace. Besides its mood-boosting properties, the alkaloid can relieve pain when used in high doses. Speciocilinate relaxing effects ease muscle tension, stress, and anxiety and promote better sleep.

The Benefits of Total Mood Kratom Powder

Mood Enhancement

Total Mood Kratom Powder is designed to uplift mood. It has soothing effects that reduce stress and anxiety. The kratom product contains alkaloids that stimulate the alpha two receptors in the brain, help with fatigue, and enhance concentration and alertness.

Increase Energy

Kratom powder increases energy levels without causing the side effects associated with caffeine or energy drinks. Total Mood Kratom Powder contains active alkaloids that stimulate serotonin and dopamine hormone production to enhance energy and mood.

Improve Digestion

According to studies, Kratom has proven effective in relieving digestive issues like constipation, bloating, irritable bowel syndrome, and diarrhea. Total Mood Kratom Powder stimulates the production of digestive enzymes that promote healthy digestion.

Relieve Pain

Many people use Kratom products to relieve chronic pain. The active alkaloids in Total Mood Kratom Powder block pain signals in the central nervous system, relieving pain.

Boost Sleep

Total Mood Kratom Powder has relaxing qualities that help relieve muscle tension, thus boosting quality sleep. Using Kratom powder before bedtime will induce calmness, relaxation, and sleep. Individuals who have insomnia can use Total Mood Kratom Powder.

Relieve Depression

According to a 2017 study, it was found that individuals who used Kratom to treat mental health problems showed significant improvement. Total Mood Kratom Powder benefits people who suffer from varying degrees of depression.

How to Use Total Mood Kratom Powder

The use of Kratom products is banned and considered illegal in some countries. However, in the USA, it is used and sold online. You can use Total Mood Kratom Powder by mixing one scoop with water or juice.

If you want to experience the most potent sensation of Kratom powder, brew tea. Boil the powder in water for about 30 minutes and allow it to sit for one minute. Sieve the residue, add your preferred enhancer, and drink hot or icy chill.

The dosage for Super Speciosa Kratom varies depending on age, physiology, weight, body tolerance, and other medical conditions. If you are a beginner, start with small doses while observing your body's tolerance.

If you take Total Mood Kratom Powder on an empty stomach, the effects will last 15-20 minutes. Higher doses will increase the intensity, which develops up to four hours.

Kratom Products are ideal for adults only. Consult your doctor before using Total Mood Kratom Powder if you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or have a pre-existing medical condition.

Total Mood Kratom Powder Pros Third-party Tested

Each Super Speciosa produces Kratom products and undergoes rigorous third-party testing to ensure purity, quality, and potency.

Affordable

Total Mood Kratom Powder is affordable compared to other kratom products. The Kratom powder is a budget-friendly option for Kratom users.

Positive Reviews

There are many positive reviews about Super Speciosa Kratom products. They show that the products are highly effective and genuine.

Freshness

Total Mood Kratom Powder is manufactured using freshly picked Kratom powders not older than a few weeks. Each manufacturing process ensures maximum freshness.

Purity and Potency

Total Mood Kratom Powder ingredients are 100% natural and free from pesticides, fillers, impurities, heavy metals, and contaminants. Farmers plant the Kratom tree in mineral-rich soil and don't harvest until the leaves mature. This ensures the plant has a solid alkaloid profile for optimal performance.

Beginner Friendly

Total Mood Kratom Powder is ideal for beginners and seasoned users. The recommended dosage is not strong, even for those with low Kratom tolerance. However, you can increase the dosage depending on your tolerance level.

Quality

All Super Speciosa Kratom Products are produced in an FDA-compliant facility following Good Manufacturing Standards (GMP)

Total Mood Kratom Powder Cons Varying Results

Total Mood Kratom Powder users may experience different results depending on their Kratom tolerance level

Only Available Online

Super Speciosa ensures that its products are only available online on the official website.

Total Mood Kratom Powder Pricing and Money-Back Guarantee

You can get Total Mood Kratom Powder from the official website. Super Speciosa offers 15% off your first order. A 250g of Total Mood Kratom Powder costs $49.99.

A 30-day money-back guarantee backs Total Mood Kratom Powder. For more information, contact customer service via:

The manufacturer ships to all US States and Cities except the following:

  • Alabama
  • Indiana
  • Vermont
  • Wisconsin
  • Arkansas
  • Rhode Island
  • San Diego, California
  • Jerseyville, Illinois
  • Sarasota County, Florida
  • Oceanside, California
  • Ontario, Oregon
  • Union County, Mississippi

Total Mood Kratom Powder Conclusion

Total Mood Kratom Powder is a newly designed product. It provides a soothing sensation that promotes calmness, relaxation, and peace of mind. The product helps users clear their minds and body.

The Kratom powder creates a harmonious serenity that promotes overall well-being. It contains three alkaloids in high doses that help push stress and anxiety away. The particular batch of Kratom powder contains 100% natural ingredients for optimal performance.

The product gives relaxation qualities without causing side effects. It promotes energy levels, relieves pain, and boosts sleep quality.

The Total Mood Kratom Powder leaves are picked at peak, and the company ensures the manufacturing process keeps them fresh. Super Speciosa manufactures each batch of Kratom powder in an FDA-compliant and GMP-certified facility.

The company promises a 15% discount on the first order of Total Mood Kratom Powder. Super Speciosa is a member of the American Kratom Association and ensures transparency by providing adequate information about lab testing and certifications.

Visit the official website and try Total Mood Kratom today!

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the above article are independent professional judgment of the experts and The Tribune does not take any responsibility, in any manner whatsoever, for the accuracy of their views. This should not be considered as a substitute for medical advice. Please consult your physician for more details Total Mood Kratom shall solely liable for the correctness, reliability of the content and/or compliance of applicable laws. The above is non-editorial content and The Tribune does not vouch, endorse or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it responsible for them in any manner whatsoever. Please take all steps necessary to ascertain that any information and content provided is correct, updated, and verified.

 

 

