The Book of Green Remedies Reviews - Worth Buying or Waste of Money?

Our ancestors used botanical herbs, vitamins, and minerals to maintain health and heal various diseases. Ancient healers relied on wild plants to make medicinal tinctures and potions.

Modern treatment is rich in many chemical-based ingredients. Unfortunately, these components can alter cellular health and interfere with immune function. Similarly, most drugs are addictive and may cause complications with long-term usage.

Most of the American population has minimal or zero knowledge about the herbs growing in their backyards or beneficial plants in the forest that can replace modern medicine.

The Book of Green Remedies includes various naturally growing plants and herbs that can enhance your well-being. Who can benefit from the book? Is the book worth the hype?

About the Book of Green Remedies

The Book of Green Remedies is a 300+ book comprising various plants and herbs that can enhance your health. The author claims that most of the knowledge in the book has been passed on from generation to generation.

The Book of Green Remedies contains information about various plants, trees, herbs, flowers, leaves, and roots that can eliminate different medical issues. It is marketed for individuals looking for natural and alternative medicine using plant-based ingredients.

It is unusual to find plant medicine information, particularly on the internet. The Book of Green Remedies author claims Big Pharma collaborates with rogue and business-minded doctors to hide the truth about natural, safe, and cost-effective plant-based remedies.

The number of patients suffering from various health issues keeps escalating daily. There are new and hard-to-treat medical issues cropping up each day. Consequently, health care is overwhelmed, and medical treatment prices keep projecting upwards. Verified reports indicate that millions of Americans cannot afford basic medical health care.

Lessons from the Book of Green Remedies Introductory Video

● The three important reasons why most people neglect their health

● The reason why you spend more money on medication and doctor's visits

● The easiest ad natural method to heal and augment your health without using pharmaceutical drugs in under 30 days

How Does the Book of Green Remedies Work?

Modern healing knowledge seldom treats the root of medical problems. Ancient folks consumed and used healing herbs and plants regularly. They incorporated the healing ingredients in the food, therapeutic potions, and beverages.

Herbal traditional medicine supposedly targets the root of health issues. The medicinal plants in the Book of Green Remedies can stimulate the body’s healing power. The author has listed the different herbs according to their health benefits and how to prepare them. Thus, for every condition, there is a reference guide, colored pictures, and recommended herbs.

What is inside The Book of Green Remedies

The Book of Green Remedies is a 307-page digital book. What is inside the guide?

All the herbal botanicals that grow naturally in North America. The author provides a detailed description of each herb, including its healing property, three colored pictures of each herb, and comprehensive identification notes.

How to identify and use common backyard weed to manage various health problems

How to harvest, store, and use wild herbs in making poultices, teas, tinctures, ointments, and syrups

The book lists common plants, their medicinal benefits, and how to utilize them in making medicine.

How to grow medicinal herbs regardless of your background in farming - Consequently, you are assured of a limitless supply of healing medicines.

How to harvest, store, and prepare medicinal herbs

How to mix the different herbs without skipping any step

Who can Use The Book of Green Remedies

The Book of Green Remedies is marketed for people tired of chemical-based medicine, survivalists, preppers, and off-griders. It is full of all-natural home remedies. You do not need a lab or expensive equipment to prepare the herbs.

The author of the Book of Green Remedies started helping his grandfather collect herbal remedies at 12. He has complied with the book using clear and concise language. In addition, gore every herb, he provides three different colored pictures to ensure the user gets the right plant and not an imitation. Thus, even users with zero prior information on herbal remedies can benefit from it.

Click Here to Get The Book of Green Remedies At Discounted Price!!!

The Book of Green Remedies Chapters

Backyard Plants

The chapter comprises facts about the medicine growing in your backyard without your knowledge. Readers can identify common driveway weeds rich in antioxidants that can enhance your immunity. Other weeds can heal wounds, eliminate common colds, and prevent infections.

In the Backyard Plants chapter, the author shares various recipes for making healing poultices to dress wounds and cuts. The chapter also shares information on flowers that can speed recovery and fight upper respiratory issues.

Wild Edibles and Herbs Growing in the Forest

The Book of Green Remedies has a whole chapter discussing common edibles you can get in the forest. People who enjoy mountain walks, hiking, and survivalists can benefit from this chapter.

Medicinal and Edible Trees in North America

The Book of Green Remedies details edible trees popular in North America. These trees' leaves, sap, bark, and roots have healing properties. Some tree extracts can cure skin issues, lower unhealthy inflammations, and elevate immune markers.

Common Household Remedies

This chapter consists of recipes for various healing herbs, spices, and plant extracts that can fight diverse health issues.

Pricing

The Book of Green Remedies is only available via the official website. Customers can download the eBook to their phones or computer immediately after completing payment.

The bonuses that come with the book include:

Culinary Herbs Book – It has various recipes that can enrich your daily meals and nourish your body with natural nutrients.

51 Ways to Reduce Allergies - Most people are allergic to certain foods, pollen, dander, and other elements. The eBook explains methods of fighting allergies using natural herbs. It also explains how to avoid allergic triggers and habits that worsen allergic reactions.

Conclusion

The Book of Green Remedies is designed to help readers achieve self-sufficiency and use the same natural herbs to amplify their health. Most herbs and plants in the medical guide grow naturally in your backyard and the wild. The book comprises methods of identifying healing plants, including colored pictures. In addition, the author list everyday recipes that you can use to prepare healing tonics, poultices, powders, and natural medicine.

The Book of Green Remedies Is On Sale Now For A Limited Time!

ALSO READ:

● The Exodus Effect Reviews - Legit Book Worth Buying?

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the above article are independent professional judgment of the experts and The Tribune does not take any responsibility, in any manner whatsoever, for the accuracy of their views. The Exodus Effect shall solely be liable for the correctness, reliability of the content and/or compliance of applicable laws. The above is non-editorial content and The Tribune does not vouch, endorse or guarantee any of the above content, nor is it responsible for them in any manner whatsoever. Please take all steps necessary to ascertain that any information and content provided is correct, updated, and verified.