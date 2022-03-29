Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 29

With petrol, diesel prices on a hike, these were the prices in Chandigarh tricity, and other Punjab cities on Tuesday.

The petrol price soared to Rs 99.63 while diesel went up to Rs 85.99 in Chandigarh. The petrol prices in Mohali and Panchkula crossed Rs 100 with the prices there being Rs 100.58 and 101.31, respectively. Diesel price increased to Rs 89.29 in Mohali while in Panchkula it touched Rs 92.50.

Prices in Amritsar were also hiked as petrol went up to Rs 100.26 while diesel touched Rs 88.99.

In Ludhiana, petrol crossed Rs 100 by 18 paise while diesel was at Rs 88.91.

The petrol price in Jalandhar was at Rs 99.55 whereas diesel was priced at Rs 88.31.