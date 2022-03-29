Petrol price hike: Crosses Rs 100 mark in Delhi, Rs 115 in Mumbai; seventh hike in 8 days

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 29

Amid concern over price rise, fuel prices were increased again on Tuesday for the seventh time in the last eight days.

In Delhi, petrol rates were hiked by 80 paise a litre to cross the Rs 100 mark and diesel by 70 paise a litre, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers.

A litre of petrol in the national capital will now cost Rs 100.21 as against Rs 99.41 previously, while diesel will be sold at Rs 91.47 from Rs 90.77 per litre earlier.

In Mumbai, petrol will be retailed at Rs 115.04 per litre, while diesel will be sold at Rs 99.25 per litre. Among the metro cities, fuel rates are still the highest in Mumbai. The prices vary across the states due to value-added tax (VAT).

Fuel rates were held steady for over four months despite the spike in crude oil prices. The rate revision had ended on March 22.

State-run oil refiners such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise the fuel rates on a daily basis, by taking into account the crude oil prices in the international markets, and the rupee-dollar exchange rates. Any changes in petrol and diesel prices are implemented with effect from 6 am every day, said an NDTV report.