Chandigarh takes steps to save exotic birds from scorching heat

Chandigarh, April 27

The UT Forests and Wildlife Department has taken various measures to protect the exotic birds housed in the Bird Park from the scorching sun.

Debendra Dalai, Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden, said they had created a thatched roof to provide shade to birds. He said they had also placed a net on the top of the aviary to bring down the temperature inside the enclosure.

“Sprinkling of water is being done to keep the aviary cool,” he said.

The forest official said due to soaring temperature during the daytime and increased length of days, the closing time (last entry) at the Bird Park was extended from 4 pm to 5.30 pm from April 1, adding added that the entry time would continue to be 10 am.

The Bird Park was established behind Sukhna Lake to create awareness regarding conservation of birds. These aviaries have been created for exotic birds, which are commonly bred in India. The department has planned the enclosure in such a way that the birds, apart from having a free flight and nesting in the natural habitat, will stay at the aviary and visitors will be able to walk past them.

The park’s lush green spaces are covered by terrestrial plants, ferns, shrubs, bushes, aquatic plants, trees and creepers to provide every bird with an environment that is perfectly suited to its unique needs. Herbs, shrubs and trees have been planted to suit the birds’ natural habitat.

The aviary has separate enclosures for aquatic and terrestrial birds. The height of the enclosures had been designed keeping in mind the flight of the birds, Dalai said.

