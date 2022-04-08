Day 2: Fire at Dadu Majra dump site rages on

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 7

The fire at the Dadu Majra waste dumping ground continued for the second day today.

Eight fire vehicles have made 70-80 rounds in 48 hours to douse the fire. However, there has not been much respite. Sources said proper soil was not available to douse the fire and water alone was not sufficient for the purpose. Besides dry material, methane gas inside was adding fuel to the fire. Residents of neighbouring areas complained of breathing difficulty and irritation in the throat and eyes. Constant foul smell has already made their lives miserable.

Commuters passing from near the dump site also faced breathing and visibility issues. The sky over the area saw a thick layer of smoke.

Nearly 500 fire incidents have been reported from the dump site since 2005. Around 40 lakh litres of water has been used to douse the fires. —