Day on, farmers booked for making two toll plazas free

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 10

A day after farmers made the Chandimandir and Jaloli (Barwala) toll plazas free for three hours, two separate FIRs were registered by the police.

On a call given by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) to mount pressure on the government for their various demands, farmers had made the passage of vehicles free at the two toll plazas.

In connection with the Chandimandir toll plaza, BKU (Charuni) group block president Gujent Singh and 15 to 20 unidentified farmers have been booked under Section 8-B of the National Highway Act and Section 147, 149, 283 and 341 of the IPC at the Chandimandir police station. For the Barwala incident, a case was registered against Narinder Singh, Vakil Singh and 20-22 unidentified farmers under the same charges at the Chandimandir police station. —