BKU men booked for making passage free at toll plazas

Tribune News Service

Panipat/ambala, April 10

The police have booked activists of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) for making free passage on the elevated toll plaza on the NH-44 and Dahar toll plaza on the NH-73A- on Saturday, on a call given by farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni. The police have registered two separate cases in the matter.

Vinod Sharma, authorised signatory of the Panipat Elevated Corridor Limited on the NH-44 in his complaint to the Sector 13/17 police stated that a group of 15 to 20 persons entered the toll plaza area and opened all booms of the lane forcibly. They threatened to break the toll equipment, which was National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) property, he said. They damaged the boom barriers of lanes. They also occupied the NH lane in an unsafe way, which could have caused serious accidents, he added.

Give bonus to farmers over MSP: Hooda Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has demanded Rs500 as bonus to the farmers over the MSP on wheat in the state, saying the wheat yield had come down by 5 to 7 quintals per acre. “I have not seen such low yield in the past 25 years,” he said.

He further alleged that the protesters also forced the concessionaire to not to collect the toll fee from passing vehicles during their protest, which caused huge loss of revenue to the company.

In another case Hardeep, manager, Dahar toll plaza on Panipat-Rohtak highway, in his complaint to the Israna police stated that around seven to eight persons with flags and sticks in hands came at the toll plaza while some of them kept standing on roadside.

Following complaint the Israna police booked Ram Singh Kundu and Ram Kumar of Shahpur village, Mange Ram and Karambir of Bandh village, Ram Singh of Jhatipur village and Sehajbhagat village, district organisation secretary of the BKU (Charuni), under Sections 148, 149, 323, 283, 506 of IPC and Section 8-B of the NH Act 1956.

Meanwhile in Ambala, two cases were registered against unidentified farmers who had gathered under the banner of BKU (Charuni) on Saturday and made passage for vehicles free through toll plazas for three hours.

The cases have been registered at Naggal police station and Ambala Sadar police station after the police received complaints from the managers of the toll plazas.