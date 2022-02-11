Electric vehicles: Chandigarh to give special incentive to early birds

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, February 10

The UT Administration will provide a special incentive to early birds who purchase electric vehicles in the next financial year.

This has been mentioned in the Draft Electric Vehicle Policy-2022, which was notified today after getting approval from UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit.

The policy was framed to make Chandigarh a “model EV city? by achieving one of the highest penetrations of zero emission vehicles (ZEVs) among all Indian cities by the end of the policy period of five years.

The draft EV policy is available on the website, solar.chd.gov.in, as well as on the UT Administration’s website, chandigarh.gov.in, for a period of 30 days for inviting suggestions/comments of all stakeholders and the public. The policy has a provision for incentivising the adoption of all vehicle categories such as e-bicycles, e-two-wheelers, e-carts, e-autos, e-goods carrier (L5N and N1) and e-four-wheelers (personal and commercial), which is over and above the FAME-II policy incentives provided by the Centre and will be applicable to only those electric vehicles that are purchased and registered in Chandigarh.

Besides, a special early bird incentive is also to be given to the vehicles purchased and registered in the first year of the policy period. The policy will also help in creating public charging infrastructure within every sector and in the first two years of the policy period, 100 public charging stations will be installed in the UT.

To accelerate the adoption of EVs in the UT so that these contribute to 80 per cent of new vehicle registrations by the end of the policy period, the Administration has set a target of 100 per cent registration of new e-two-wheelers, e-three-wheelers, e-four-wheelers (goods), e-cars (commercial) and e-buses by the end of five years and 50 per cent registration of e-cars for personal use.

Meanwhile, the incentive will range from Rs3,000 to Rs2 lakh for a limited number of vehicles of different categories.

The Administration has requested the public that any suggestion/comment for inclusion or omission in the draft EV policy may be brought to the notice of the Chief Executive Officer, Chandigarh Renewable Energy and Science & Technology Promotion Society (CREST), UT, either in person or by post or email.

#electric vehicles