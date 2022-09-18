Massive protest breaks out at Chandigarh University over objectionable videos

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 18

A massive protest broke out on the Chandigarh University campus after someone recorded objectionable videos at a girls’ hostel. Situation went out of control after a hostel resident allegedly tried to commit suicide. However, the university management claimed that no girl had tried to commit suicide rather few girls had 'fainted'.

As per sources, three residents of the girls’ hostel approached the warden and claimed that one of the residents had been making objectionable videos. "The video of the warden, which is being circulated on the social media, has been made purposely. The warden was crosschecking the allegations made by the three hostel residents. We have investigated the matter and no objectionable video was found. Moreover, the hostel residents who are seen protesting in the circulated videos were also informed about the same. There has been no suicide attempt on the campus. Rather some girls had fainted in anticipation of their objectionable videos being circulated on social media. They were given first aid and have been sent back to campus. All the details of the incident have been submitted to the police," said a senior official of the university.

Mohali SSP Vivek Soni said, "So far, no objectionable videos of other girls have been found with the accused. We are setting up a centre here and any student having any evidence or query can approach the centre. The matter is being thoroughly investigated."

Earlier, DGP Gaurav Yadav said no death had been reported from Chandigarh University. "One girl accused of making a video has been detained. An FIR has also been lodged. SSP Mohali Vivek Soni is reaching CU to issue a statement to students and media. All steps are being taken to prevent circulation of any objectionable video. I request everyone not to circulate videos or spread rumours."

"I am yet to receive detailed information of this incident. A protest broke out last night and the students have been given all the explanation. We are getting it crosschecked with the help of police," said Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor, Chandigarh University.

Punjab Higher Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer has assured justice to the CU students. He said the Mohali DC and the SSP would conduct a thorough probe and no one would be spared.

Instructions have been issued to the DC and the SSP to conduct the probe expeditiously, he said.

Meanwhile, the students alleged that the videos had been circulated intentionally by the university management to pass on the blame on hostel residents. "The complaints of the three girls should have been handled in a professional way. The warden is clearly seen threatening the residents," said one of the students.

Meanwhile, many Chandigarh University hostel residents protested and raised slogans against the varsity management for mishandling the situation, in the wee hours of Saturday night. In various videos, the residents are seen demanding justice and abusing the security personnel on the campus. The protesters can be seen opening the hostel gates and trying to run outside the campus.

"The protest took an ugly turn when the warden and other officials kept on pressurising other students for filing a false complaint against the alleged accused. They should have investigated the matter first, instead of blaming the student. And if the video was made purposely, why did they circulate it on social media?" asked one of the hostel residents.

On Sunday morning, heavy police force was deployed outside the campus to avoid any untoward situation.

The incident is also likely to cause political uproar considering Chandigarh University Chancellor Sandhu's proximity to BJP's Central leadership.