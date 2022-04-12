Mohali: 2 BJP leaders get second notice to appear before probe officer

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 11

The local police have sent second notice to BJP leaders Tajinderpal Singh Bagga and Naveen Kumar Jindal to appear before the investigating officer on April 13 and April 14, respectively, in two separate cases registered against them.

On a complaint of Dr Sunny Singh Ahluwalia, Punjab AAP spokesperson and Lok Sabha incharge, a case was registered against Bagga and others under Sections 153-A, 505, 505(2), 506 of the IPC at the State Cyber police station in Mohali on April 1.

Bagga had allegedly attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over his remarks on ‘The Kashmir Files’ film. He was booked for making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation.

Bagga filed a petition, on which the High court inter alia ordered, “The state would be required to strictly adhere to the directions of the Supreme Court in Arnesh Kumar vs State of Bihar and another, 2014(8) SCC 273. In compliance with the orders of the High Court, as a notice under Section 41-A(1) of the CrPC was issued to Bagga to appear before investigating officer on April 11 at 11 am but the accused has not complied with it. A second notice under Section 41-A(1) of the CrPC has again been issued to the accused to appear before the investigating officer on April 13 at 11 am.”

On a complaint of Gurbhej Singh, a case under Sections 465, 469, 471, 500, 504 and 505(1)-B of the IPC and Section 66 of the IT Act was registered against Delhi BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal at the Phase 11 police station on April 7. Jindal was booked for allegedly sharing a doctored video of the Delhi Chief Minister.

A notice under Section 41-A(1) of the CrPC was issued to Jindal to appear before the investigating officer on April 11 at 11am, but the accused has not complied with it. A second notice under Section 41-A(1) of the CrPC has been issued to the accused to appear before the investigating officer on April 14 at 11 am.