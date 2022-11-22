Mohali MC swings into action, starts repair work on NIPER Road

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 21

A day after Chandigarh Tribune highlighted the bad condition of NIPER road in Sector 67 in these columns, “Damaged surface, potholes dot NIPER Road; Mohali MC unmoved”, the Mohali Municipal Corporation today swung into action and began the repair work of the road.

A major portion of the damaged patch of the road had been repaired. Work on the remaining part was also being done, officials said.

The officials said the civic body had released work orders to repair some of the inner roads in the sectors. Repair and patch work of the major roads would be completed before December 15.

Local residents were facing inconvenience for more than three years. The road that divides Sectors 67 and 64 was in a pitiable condition with broken surface, mud and gravel strewn all over. A chunk of the road had almost vanished, posing a threat to road users. After Chandigarh Tribune highlighted the problem, the safety hazard has now been removed.

#Mohali