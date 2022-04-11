Panchkula to be developed on par with Gurugram: Khattar

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 10

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Panchkula’s development will be ensured at par with Gurugram and the district would grow in every sector, be it education, health, or service. He was addressing the Jan Vikas Rally organised at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Sector 3 here this afternoon.

Rs16 crore announced for iti in barwala CM Khattar made several announcements including Rs 16 crore for construction of ITI at Barwala, Rs 151 crore for fire stations at MDC, Sector 5, Pinjore and Barwala, construction of bridge on Tangri and dam in Baldawala village, 25-bed PHC in Khol Raitan, Rs 25 lakh for construction of shed in vegetable market, Pinjore.

The CM said a film city is being constructed on 60 acres of land at HMT, Pinjore.

Meanwhile, Khattar officially launched the Panchkula Metropolitan Development Authority by introducing its logo. He said in the first phase, projects worth Rs 175 crore will be allotted to the authority. These included Rs 100 crore for Education Recreation Centre at Chandimandir and Rs 75 crore for International Centre for Art, Culture and Innovation.

Apart from this, the authority will also get the work done under PPP mode for multi-level parking in sectors and the viability gap funding (VGF) will be borne by the government.

Parents flash placards

at CM’s cavalcade

Frustrated parents, who failed to get relief even after approaching District Education Officer (DEO), staged a protest at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in attempt to get Chief Minister Manohar Lal’s attention on their “exploitation” by private schools by raising fee and other “arbitrary orders” like prescription of expensive books of private publishers. As Khattar’s cavalcade approached the event venue, they flashed placards bearing slogans like “stop making education business”, and “stop corruption in education.”