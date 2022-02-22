Punjab electricity department refuses help to restore power supply in Chandigarh; UT will have to urge other states

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 22

PSEB Engineers' Association members have decided to support Chandigarh electricity employees, who have gone on a three-day strike, saying that they would not help the UT administration help restore power in the city.

Chandigarh electricity employees are on the strike called by the Chandigarh Power Engineers and Officials against privatisation of the department.

In this situation, the Chandigarh administration would have to seek help from other states as engineers from Punjab have refused to restore power.

Many areas in Chandigarh are facing disruption in power supply since last night.

The UT Powermen Union has also threatened to extend the strike for an indefinite period in case the proposal to privatise a “profit-making entity” is not withdrawn.

