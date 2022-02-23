Chandigarh electricity employees go on 3-day strike; many sectors face outage

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 22

Many areas in the city faced disruption in power supply as employees of the Electricity Department went on a three-day strike in protest against the privatisation of the department.

Residents of Modern Housing Complex, Category IV, Manimajra, said that electricity went off just after midnight in their area and it was yet to be restored.

Similarly, residents of Sectors 30-A, 46 and 28-D, said there was no light in their area since 4 am.

Also, there was no light in whole of Sector 40. Residents in Sectors 38-B, 24, 46, 41, 42 and 9 also faced a blackout.

मुझे निरंतर चंडीगढ़ के कई हिस्सों से बिजली गुल होने की शिकायतें आ रही है। @ChandigarhAdmn द्वारा पंजाब और हरियाणा से 400 आउटसोर्सिंग कर्मचारी बुला लिए गए हैं ताकि शहर में तुरंत बिजली बहाल करने कार्य किया जा सके।



कृपया अपना और अपनों का ख्याल रखें। — Sarbjit Kaur Dhillon, Mayor - Chandigarh (@SarbjitKaurBJP) February 22, 2022

A resident of Sector 9 said there was no reply when he called on the complaint number, whereas other two numbers were busy.

Anita Dhawan, a resident of MHC, said there was no water supply in the morning as there was no electricity since 12.15 am.

Expressing anguish against the UT Administration, a resident of Sector 40 said the administration had claimed that necessary arrangements would be made for smooth supply of electricity, but to no avail.

Employees of the Electricity Department, under the banner of the UT Powermen Union, on Tuesday will observe a complete strike against the privatisation of the department.

"Most of the Industrial Area Phases 1 and 2 witnessed blackout since Monday night. Officers are showing helplessness, in restoring power, in the affected areas. Hope they arrive at some solution for the next two days," said Naveen Manglani, president, Chamber of Chandigarh Industries.

