Jalandhar: 5 of snatchers’ gang land in police net

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 3

The Jalandhar Police Commissionerate claimed to have busted a gang involved in several theft and snatching incidents with the arrest of five of its members. The police also recovered three bikes, one Activa scooter and 10 mobile phones from them.

Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said the police got a tip-off that habitual offenders - Sunny, Sagar Singh, alias Gaama, Amarjit Singh, alias Vicky, Vikram Singh, alias Vicky, and Ravi - were involved in several cases registered against them. He said the suspects were reported to have snatched mobile phones and purses from migrants on their motorcycle and scooter.

Sharma said acting on the tip-off, the police arrested them and recovered 10 mobile phones from them.

The CP said during investigation, Amarjit Singh and Sagar Singh confessed that they had snatched Rs 3,000 and a motorcycle bearing registration number PB-08-BS-9611 from Manoj Kumar of Kahan Dass Nagar, Basti Bawa Khel.

The CP said a case under Sections 379B, 411 and 34 of the IPC had been registered against the suspects at the Basti Bawa Khel police station, Jalandhar. He said the suspects had a criminal past as four cases were already registered against Sunny, two against Sagar Singh and two against Amarjit Singh.

