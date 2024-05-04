First stage of EVM randomisation done at Fatehgarh Sahib

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 3

The first stage of randomisation of electronic voting machines (EVMs) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections was held in the presence of District Election Officer (DEO)-cum-Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill and the representatives of various political parties at the District Administrative Complex here today.

The DEO said a total of 544 polling stations would be set up in the district. She said EVMs and VVPAT machines equal to the number of polling stations were randomised today, besides an additional 20% control units, 20% ballot units and 30% VVPATs had been reserved so that these could be used in case of malfunction of any machine.

Under the randomisation, 213 ballot units, 213 control units and 231 VVPATs have been assigned to 178 polling stations in the Bassi Pathana Assembly constituency, 260 ballot units, 260 control units and 260 VVPAT machines to 200 polling booths in the Fatehgarh Sahib segment and 199 ballot units, 199 control units and 215 VVPAT machines to 166 polling stations in the Amloh constituency.

The DC said after the randomisation today, EVMs and VVPATs would be transferred to the strong rooms in their respective constituencies by the assistant returning officers (AROs).

The representatives of various political parties were shown the randomisation process of EVMs and VVPATs and informed about the next level of randomisation to be conducted at the ARO level.

