Man found dead; kin allege murder, police say he was electrocuted

Tarn Taran, May 3

A man identified as Gurjit Singh (25), a resident of Baler village falling under Bhikhiwind police station, died under mysterious circumstances on Thursday. His body was recovered by the police from a village drain in the late hours on Thursday. His arms were tied behind the back.

Surjit Singh, a cousin of the deceased, in his statement to the Bhikhiwind police, stated that he (Gurjit Singh) had gone to fields to give food to labourers working there and was murdered by suspects on the way.

He alleged that Gurjit Singh was murdered by Arjun Singh and Jarman Singh, both brothers, with the help of five unknown persons. There was a serious tussle between the deceased and the suspects.

The suspects have been booked under Sections 302, 148 and 149 of the IPC by the Bhikhiwind police in this connection.

Refuting the claim of Surjit Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ashwani Kapur said Gurjit Singh was not murdered, but electrocuted. The SSP said there was no truth in the statement that his arms were tied behind the back.

The SSP said the post-mortem report was yet to be received by the police. He said further action would be initiated after receiving the report.

