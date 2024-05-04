Indian couple, 3-month-old grandkid die in Canada mishap

PTI

Toronto, May 3

An Indian couple visiting Canada and their three-month-old grandchild were among four persons killed on the spot in a multi-vehicle collision when Ontario police pursued a liquor store robbery suspect driving the wrong way.

All four persons were pronounced dead at the scene on Highway 401 in Whitby, near Toronto, the police said. Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said two of the victims, a 60-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman, were visiting from India. However, the SIU did not release the names of the victims. The couple’s three-month-old grandson also died in the multi-vehicle collision.

