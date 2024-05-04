Tragedy averted as truck overturns at flyover

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 3

A major tragedy averted after a truck overturned on the Sherpur chowk flyover on Thursday night. The truck driver suffered minor injuries in the accident and fortunately no commuter or pedestrian was near the vehicle at the time of the mishap.

As per information, the truck was going to Gujarat from the Sahnewal side and when it reached the Sherpur chowk flyover on Thursday night, it was about to hit an auto-rickshaw.

The auto driver was driving his vehicle in an improper manner. To prevent a collision, the driver lost control over the vehicle and it overturned. The auto-rickshaw driver fled the scene.

Later, the police reached the scene and blocked the road for precautionary purpose.

A crane was called on Friday morning to remove the truck from the road.

The police said after recording the statement of the truck driver, action would be taken against the auto-rickshaw driver, who is yet to be identified.

