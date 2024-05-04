Thieves strike at six shops in Khanna, Machhiwara

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 3

Thieves targeted six shops in Khanna and Machhiwara and decamped with cash and valuables worth lakhs on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

As per information, the miscreants broke into two shops in the Books Market and one on the Lalheri road in Khanna early this morning. Cash worth lakhs of rupees was stolen from the shops dealing in mobile and banking services while Rs 65,000 was stolen from a medical shop.

Shop owners told the police that they came to know about the thefts this morning when other shopkeepers noticed broken locks. One of them said he also tried to stop the thieves who were going in a car but he failed in his attempt.

The police reportedly also got CCTV footage of the suspects, on the basis of which they got some vital clues.

The Khanna and Machhiwara police registered cases against the unidentified suspects and launched a probe to nab them.

In other incidents, the thieves also targeted three shops in Machhiwara. They allegedly stole Rs 5,000 in cash from a medical store on the Kuhada road. Later, they targeted a neighbouring restaurant and took away Rs 200 lying in the cash box. They also decamped with cash from a hardware showroom on the Kuhada road. DVRs of CCTV cameras were also stolen from the restaurant and hardware shop by the miscreants.

