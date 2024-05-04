 Canadian police arrest 3 Indians in Nijjar murder case, had arrived on ‘student visa’ : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Canadian police arrest 3 Indians in Nijjar murder case, had arrived on ‘student visa’

Canadian police arrest 3 Indians in Nijjar murder case, had arrived on ‘student visa’

Canadian police arrest 3 Indians in Nijjar murder case, had arrived on ‘student visa’

Hardeep Singh Nijjar



Ottawa, May 3

The Canadian police on Friday arrested three Indian nationals believed by investigators to be members of an alleged hit squad tasked by the Government of India with the killing of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey last year, according to media reports.

The ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations in September last year of the “potential” involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Nijjar.

India has dismissed Trudeau’s charges as “absurd” and “motivated”. Three persons had been arrested and charged with Nijjar’s killing, CTV News quoted a senior government source as saying.

Court documents show that Karanpreet Singh, Kamalpreet Singh and Karan Brar are each facing one count of first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy in the case, the reports said.

Nijjar (45) was gunned down outside a gurdwara in Surrey, BC, on June 18, 2023. He was a Canadian citizen. A report in Global News identified the suspects as Indians nationals. “The RCMP took the Indian nationals into custody on Friday morning,” almost a year after Nijjar was gunned down, the report said. Citing sources, it said that the suspects had entered Canada on “student visas but may have been working at the direction of Indian intelligence when they shot Nijjar”. According to court records, Brar has been charged with a murder that occurred in Surrey on June 18, 2023. He also faces a charge of conspiracy to commit murder on May 1, 2023, in Edmonton and Surrey, the report said.

Talking to reporters on Parliament Hill, Canada’s Public Safety Minister Dominic Leblanc declined to confirm the Indian Government connection on Friday, saying such questions were best addressed by the RCMP. The indictments allege the conspiracy unfolded in both Surrey and Edmonton between May 1, 2023, and the date of Nijjar’s killing. Quoting sources close to the investigation, the CBC News reported that the police are actively investigating possible links to three additional murders in Canada, including the shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Edmonton.

Members of the hit squad are alleged to have played different roles as shooters, drivers and spotters on the day Nijjar was killed at a gurdwara in Surrey in British Columbia, according to the sources. The men were arrested during police operations in at least two provinces, the report said. — PTI

First-degree murder charge

Court documents show that suspects Karanpreet Singh, Kamalpreet Singh and Karan Brar are each facing one count of first-degree murder and one count of conspiracy in the case, media reports said

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Canada #Surrey


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian couple, 3-month-old grandchild among 4 killed in accident during police chase in Canada

2
Trending

Video: Kim Jong Un picks 25 pretty virgin Korean girls every year for his ‘pleasure squad’: Report

3
Punjab

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order to reopen road in front of Punjab CM's residence to public

4
India

Canadian Police make arrests in Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

5
Delhi

May consider granting interim bail to Delhi CM Kejriwal in view of Lok Sabha election: Supreme Court

6
Chandigarh

Teachers to retire at age of 65, says Chandigarh Admn in High Court

7
Punjab

First year B Tech student jumps from 10th floor of his hostel in Punjab’s Phagwara

8
World

Chilling video shows Kazakhstani politician 'beating his wife to death'

9
Punjab

Timely action averts tragedy following breach in Bhakra canal in Patiala

10
India

Couple alleges daughter died after taking Covishield, to go to court against AstraZeneca

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

After decades, no Gandhi to contest Amethi; Rahul to test Raebareli waters

After decades, no Gandhi to contest Amethi; Rahul to test Raebareli waters

Shehzada has fled Amethi, fears defeat in Wayanad too, says PM

Shehzada has fled Amethi, fears defeat in Wayanad too, says PM

Mocks Rahul on Raebareli move, saying ‘daro mat, bhaago mat’

May consider granting interim bail to Kejriwal on account of poll, says SC

May consider granting interim bail to Kejriwal on account of poll, says SC

Canadian police arrest 3 Indians in Nijjar murder case, had arrived on ‘student visa’

Canadian police arrest 3 Indians in Nijjar murder case, had arrived on ‘student visa’

Indian couple, 3-month-old grandkid die in Canada mishap

Indian couple, 3-month-old grandkid die in Canada mishap


Cities

View All

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order on reopening of road in front of CM’s house

Supreme Court stays Punjab and Haryana High Court order on reopening of road in front of CM’s house

Arrest of serial rapist, killer: Never lost hope, prayers answered: Victim’s father

BTech graduate among 2 peddlers arrested with 774 grams of heroin

College student held with illegal weapon in Mohali

INDIA VOTES 2024: Will make up for ‘BJP’s 10 lost years’, Manish Tewari gives assurance to Chandigarh residents

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders briefed on nomination procedure

INDIA VOTES 2024: Party leaders briefed on nomination procedure

DC holds meet to chalk out anti-flood plans

Commission agents protest slow lifting of procured wheat

First stage of EVM randomisation done at Fatehgarh Sahib