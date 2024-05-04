College student held with illegal weapon in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 3

The police arrested Uday Rana, a BPharmacy (II) student of Sukhmani College with an illegal weapon today. The suspect, a native of Saharanpur, was nabbed during a checking of PGs.

The police recovered a .32-bore pistol from an almirah in his PG accommodation. A case under the Arms Act has been registered at the Dera Bassi police station.

Meanwhile, the suspect was produced before the court and sent to one-day police remand.

32-year-old found dead

Saurabh (32), resident of Sector 39-West, was found dead in a secluded place near the BR Ambedkar All-India Medical Institute in Phase 6 here on Friday evening. The police sent the body to a mortuary.

