College student held with illegal weapon in Mohali

Mohali, May 3
The police arrested Uday Rana, a BPharmacy (II) student of Sukhmani College with an illegal weapon today. The suspect, a native of Saharanpur, was nabbed during a checking of PGs.
The police recovered a .32-bore pistol from an almirah in his PG accommodation. A case under the Arms Act has been registered at the Dera Bassi police station.
Meanwhile, the suspect was produced before the court and sent to one-day police remand.
32-year-old found dead
Saurabh (32), resident of Sector 39-West, was found dead in a secluded place near the BR Ambedkar All-India Medical Institute in Phase 6 here on Friday evening. The police sent the body to a mortuary.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Shehzada has fled Amethi, fears defeat in Wayanad too, says PM
Mocks Rahul on Raebareli move, saying ‘daro mat, bhaago mat’