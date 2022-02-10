Chandigarh sector 17 toilet refurbishment work still on, says Chandigarh MC

Chandigarh, February 9

The MC today claimed the refurbishment work at the Sector 17 public toilet under the old bridge was still on.

The work would be completed this week. The toilet caught the attention of people after someone pasted a poster outside the toilet block which read, “Wanted VIP to inaugurate public toilet in Sector 17”. An MC official said, “This is defacement. We are trying to trace the person through CCTV cameras.”

According to the MC, the refurbishment work of public toilets in Sector 17 has been allotted to Anil Malhotra Builders under the Smart City Mission. The agency has already renovated five toilets and opened these for the public. The renovation of this toilet was started in November and will be completed this week.

“Work on installation of signages and sanitary napkin-vending machine is being carried out. The agency has to complete the work by February 28,” said MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra. The MC said there was already one renovated toilet near this toilet, which was within a range of 200 metres. It was open for public use. — TNS

MC’s take on poster outside Sec 17 toilet This is defacement. We are trying to trace the person, who pasted the poster, through CCTV cameras. — MC official

#chandigarh mc