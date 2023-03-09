Fresh trouble for Manish Sisodia; ED arrests ex-Delhi deputy CM on money laundering charges

PTI

New Delhi, March 9

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested AAP leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on money laundering charges in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy, official sources said.

Read: Sisodia's open letter

The 51-year-old was placed under arrest under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following his second round of questioning at the Tihar jail, they said.

Reacting to Sisodia's arrest by ED, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "Manish would have been released as bail hearing was slated for tomorrow. So today ED arrested him. They have only one aim — to keep Manish inside at all costs. By creating new fake cases everyday."

मनीष को पहले CBI ने गिरफ़्तार किया। CBI को कोई सबूत नहीं मिला, रेड में कोई पैसा नहीं मिला। कल बेल पर सुनवाई है। कल मनीष छूट जाते। तो आज ED ने गिरफ़्तार कर लिया। इनका एक ही मक़सद है - मनीष को हर हालत में अंदर रखना। रोज़ नये फ़र्ज़ी मामले बनाकर। जनता देख रही है। जनता जवाब देगी — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 9, 2023

The agency alleged Sisodia was “evasive” in his replies and was “not cooperating in the probe”.

Sisodia is currently lodged in judicial custody after the CBI arrested him on February 26 in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor or excise policy for 2021-22.

The first round of Sisodia’s questioning by the ED took place on March 7.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #enforcement directorate #manish sisodia