In open letter, Manish Sisodia says ‘politics of education’ will defeat BJP’s ‘politics of jail’

New Delhi, March 9
Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday penned an open letter on ‘Politics of Education’ vs ‘Politics of Jail’ while in custody alleging that BJP’s problem with politics of education is that it “builds nations, not leaders.”
He wrote, “It is much easier to throw political opponents in jail than giving quality education to children. BJP’s real problem with politics of education is that it builds nations, not leaders.”
“Politics of education is not an easy task and definitely not a recipe for political success. Today, politics of jail might be winning under the rule of the BJP, but the future belongs to politics of education,” he wrote.
After CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested the Aam Aadmi Party leader on money laundering charges in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy, official sources said.
The 51-year-old former Delhi education minister was arrested under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following his second round of questioning at the Tihar jail, they said.
Sisodia has been in judicial custody since the CBI arrested him on February 26 in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor or excise policy for 2021-22.
The first round of Sisodia’s questioning by the ED took place on March 7.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Fresh trouble for Manish Sisodia; ED arrests ex-Delhi deputy CM on money laundering charges
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says 'they have only one aim — to k...
Atishi is Delhi's new education minister, Saurabh Bharadwaj gets health
Atishi will handle education, PWD, power and tourism departm...
US intel community fears increased India-Pak, India-China tension and conflict
Noted under PM Modi leadership, India is more likely than in...
Over 11,200 tillers in Punjab to get ownership rights over land as President gives assent to Bill
Now, they will get all benefits like other land owners
2015 Kotkapura firing case: Ex-Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal, son Sukhbir move anticipatory bail pleas in Faridkot court
The petitions of the Shiromani Akali Dal leaders will be hea...