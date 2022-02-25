Videos: What happened at Snake Island that led to death of 13 Ukraine soldiers, who told Russian warship to 'go f**k yourself'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 25

All 13 Ukrainian soldiers were killed on the first day of fighting on the nation's Snake Island after they refused to surrender to invading Russian forces, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The soldiers told the Russian warship to "go f**k yourself". Russian "sabotage groups" have now entered the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Zelenskyy further said.

A group of Ukrainian border guards were stationed on Snake Island, in the Black Sea south of Odessa, when a Russian warship ordered them to surrender under threat of attack.



Their response: "Russian warship, go fuck yourself."



They held their ground. All 13 were killed. pic.twitter.com/GMRsXQRSX0 — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) February 25, 2022

The 13 heroes of #UKRAINE 🇺🇦 army soldiers who were stationed on snake island in the audio, one says ‘This is it ‘ they are heard telling #Russian warship to go ‘fuck yourself’ all died defending just 25 miles away from #NATO Territory #Ukrainian #UkraineInvasion #RussianArmy pic.twitter.com/fDdCVuc0Cz — Bahaka (@Petebahaka) February 25, 2022

Meanwhile, videos show Indian students taking shelter in the basement of educational institution in Ukraine's Kharkiv as Russia attacked the country.

Also read: 'Covid restrictions end, WW3 begins': Twitter in disbelief as Putin orders military operation in Ukraine

The videos have been shared on the social media. Around 500 Indian students were said to have taken shelter in the basement of the institution.

"We do not know if this basement is enough for us to survive. We urge the Indian government to try to evacuate us," a student said.

“Indian students have taken Shelter in the basement of a University in Kharkiv, Ukraine. They are worried as Food, money, essential supply running out. Modi ji 18000 Indians, many of them students, still in #Ukraine. Prayers for the safety of all. #StopWar #RussiaUkraineConflict”

Indian students have taken Shelter in the basement of a University in Kharkiv, Ukraine. They are worried as Food, money, essential supply running out. Modi ji 18000 Indians, many of them students, still in #Ukraine. Prayers for the safety of all. #StopWar #RussiaUkraineConflict pic.twitter.com/LnmhK8xUyM — Imran Solanki (@imransolanki313) February 25, 2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said 137 civilians and military personnel have been killed so far in the Russian invasion of his country.

A group of Ukrainian border guards were stationed on Snake Island, in the Black Sea south of Odessa, when a Russian warship ordered them to surrender under threat of attack.



Their response: "Russian warship, go fuck yourself."



They held their ground. All 13 were killed. pic.twitter.com/GMRsXQRSX0 — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) February 25, 2022

Ukrainian woman confronts Russian soldiers in Henychesk, Kherson region. Asks them why they came to our land and urges to put sunflower seeds in their pockets [so that flowers would grow when they die on the Ukrainian land] pic.twitter.com/ztTx2qK7kB — UkraineWorld (@ukraine_world) February 24, 2022

At a media briefing on Thursday, India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla assured all Indian citizens, including students, in Ukraine and their family members that the government will take all possible steps to bring them back safe and sound.

He said there were around 20,000 Indians in Ukraine and of them, nearly 4,000 have returned to India in the last few days.

#russia ukraine conflict #ukraine crisis