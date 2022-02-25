'Covid restrictions end, WW3 begins': Twitter in disbelief as Putin orders military operation in Ukraine

Chandigarh, February 24
In view of the latest situation in Russia, #worldwar3 started trending on Twitter. Twitter cannot believe President Vladimir Putin ordered military operations in Ukraine at a time when the world was struggling through Covid.
Memes took over Twitter as netizens said that the covid restrictions are coming to an end and world war 3 is starting.
Many said they did not have the heart to go from global pandemic to world war 3.
First a pandemic, now World War 3…— Rocio 💀⚰️🥀 (@softbratphomet) February 24, 2022
Humanity fails over and over again.
you mean to tell me that we’ve spent the past two years in a global pandemic and now we’re actually on the brink of world war 3 i really can’t do this anymore 😭— jo (@EMJAYWATS0N) February 24, 2022
Trying to survive a pandemic while entering World War 3.— Ricky Smith (@Rickonia) February 24, 2022
A pandemic and world war 3 I cannot believe it…— 𝐌𝐑𝐒.𝐂*Rs*** (@90lbs) February 24, 2022
World War 3#RussiaUkraineConflict #worldwar3 #WWIII #Wars pic.twitter.com/RJdTMe4ZlR— Hasan Wardul Hoque (@HoqueWardul) February 24, 2022
ME IN THE WORLD WAR 3 #WWIII #worldwar3 #RussiaUkraine pic.twitter.com/bb9Ot3cG4T— Bharat Raj (@WWIIIRUSSIA) February 24, 2022
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Will impose ‘devastating’ sanctions, declares Biden after G-...
Ukraine under attack: Massacre on bourses, crude crosses $100
Crude rose by eight per cent to cross $100 per barrel and is...
Russia invades Ukraine: Indian medical students shifted to tube stations for safety
An estimated 15,000-18,000 Indians, a majority of them medic...
Drugs case: Bikram Majithia surrenders, sent to Patiala jail
The Akali leader has moved a plea for regular bail, which wi...
J-K delimitation panel accepts suggestions from five MPs
They had submitted their suggestions to the panel on Februar...