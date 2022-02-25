'Covid restrictions end, WW3 begins': Twitter in disbelief as Putin orders military operation in Ukraine

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 24

In view of the latest situation in Russia, #worldwar3 started trending on Twitter. Twitter cannot believe President Vladimir Putin ordered military operations in Ukraine at a time when the world was struggling through Covid.

Memes took over Twitter as netizens said that the covid restrictions are coming to an end and world war 3 is starting.

Many said they did not have the heart to go from global pandemic to world war 3.

First a pandemic, now World War 3…

Humanity fails over and over again. — Rocio 💀⚰️🥀 (@softbratphomet) February 24, 2022

you mean to tell me that we’ve spent the past two years in a global pandemic and now we’re actually on the brink of world war 3 i really can’t do this anymore 😭 — jo (@EMJAYWATS0N) February 24, 2022

Trying to survive a pandemic while entering World War 3. — Ricky Smith (@Rickonia) February 24, 2022

A pandemic and world war 3 I cannot believe it… — 𝐌𝐑𝐒.𝐂*Rs*** (@90lbs) February 24, 2022

#russiaukraineconflict #ukraine crisis