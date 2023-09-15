 Akshay Kumar pays tribute to real life 'Mission Raniganj' hero Jaswant Gill on Engineer's Day : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • Akshay Kumar pays tribute to real life 'Mission Raniganj' hero Jaswant Gill on Engineer's Day

Akshay Kumar pays tribute to real life 'Mission Raniganj' hero Jaswant Gill on Engineer's Day

Bollywood actor expresses his excitement at portraying Gill in his upcoming film

Akshay Kumar pays tribute to real life 'Mission Raniganj' hero Jaswant Gill on Engineer's Day

A poster from a film Mission Raniganj. Twitter/AkshayKumar



IANS

Mumbai, September 15

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Mission Raniganj', has paid a tribute to Jaswant Singh Gill, an unsung hero in Indian history, celebrating Engineer's Day.

Taking to Instagram, the actor expressed his excitement at portraying Gill as he shared an image of the latter, and wrote: “Happy #Engineers Day. I could never even imagine myself studying hard to be an engineer."

“But then I got an opportunity to play a brave, intelligent engineer like Jaswant Singh Gill ji in #MissionRaniganj. (My parents wish has been fulfilled). #RealHero,” he added.

The post was accompanied by a real-life black and white image of a young Jaswant Gill from 1961, standing proudly outside ISM college, where he pursued Mining Engineering.

Jaswant Gill was the leading engineer during the 1989 Raniganj Coalfield collapse in West Bengal, which led to over 65 miners being trapped inside a mine, after using explosives to blast open the walls, trapping them inside.

Six miners died inside the mines when the walls caved in, while 65 miners were able to reach the mining elevator, which had become increasingly unsteady due to rising water levels.

Gill, who was supervising the operation alongside 2,000 other engineers designed a massive capsule which was put in via a crane, and was able to safely get the miners out.

Jaswant Gill's story is both inspiring and heroic, as his bravery, intelligence and dedication made him a true hero in every sense, who is sadly unsung in Indian history.

Akshay Kumar has been paying tribute to several heroes of Indian history in his projects lately, be it the Sikh Regiment in ‘Kesari', or the great Rajput king and legendary hero Prithviraj Chauhan in ‘Prithviraj'.

Engineer's Day is held to celebrate the brilliance and dedication of engineers across the world, who work tirelessly to shape our world in many different ways, through their creativity, imagination and scientific knowledge and intellect.

‘Mission Raniganj' also stars Parineeti Chopra, Kumud Mishra, Pavan Malhotra, Ravi Kishan, Varun Badola, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Rajesh Sharma, Virendra Saxena, Shishir Sharma, Ananth Mahadevan, Jameel Khan, Sudhir Pandey, Bachan Pachera, Mukesh Bhatt and Omkar Das Manikpuri.

The film also marks director Tinu Suresh Desai's next thriller after ‘Rustom', which won him massive critical and commercial acclaim.

Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Ajay Kapoor, ‘Mission Raniganj' will be released in theaters on October 6, 2023.

-

#Akshay Kumar #Bollywood #Instagram #Mumbai

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

3 former Punjab police officers get life term in 31-year-old fake encounter case

2
Chandigarh

Get passport application processed on doorstep

3
J & K

'My limbs are numb, can't move': DSP's last video call from Kokernag encounter site

4
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

5
Punjab

Col Manpreet Singh cremated in Mohali; mortal remains of Major Dhonchak consigned to flames in Panipat

6
India

Opposition's INDIA bloc to shun 14 news anchors; BJP slams move

7
Sports

Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 2 wickets and will face India in the Asia Cup final

8
Punjab

Punjab Congress leaders firm on contesting elections alone

9
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

PM, nation basking in G20 glory

10
Punjab

Fake encounter: 3 former Punjab Police officers get life term for killing three

Don't Miss

View All
Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform
Trending

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain’s Madrid
Trending

Watch: Mamata Banerjee jogging in a sari and slippers in Spain's Madrid

Princess Diana's 'historic' sheep sweater fetches over 1 million US dollars at auction
World

Princess Diana's sweater fetches Rs 9 crore at auction

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for rural police
Amritsar

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for Amritsar rural police

Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace
Punjab

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

2 yrs ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists
Punjab

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages
Punjab

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

New study shows smoking can make you age faster
World

New study shows smoking can make you age faster

Top News

IAF short of fighter planes, MoD okays 12 more Sukhoi-30 MKI jets

IAF short of fighter planes, MoD okays 12 more Sukhoi-30 MKI jets

Defence Acquisition Council also approves procurement of Nex...

MeT issues 'yellow' alert for heavy rain in 6 Himachal districts, cautions of flash floods in Sirmaur

MeT issues 'yellow' alert for heavy rain in 6 Himachal districts, cautions of flash floods in Sirmaur

Predicts a wet spell in the region till September 21

J&K: Forces use drones, fire mortar shells as Anantnag operation enters Day 3

J&K: Forces use drones, fire mortar shells as Anantnag operation enters Day 3

The terrorists killed four security personnel on Wednesday

Emotional scenes as mortal remains of Major Dhonchak reach Panipat

Col Manpreet Singh cremated in Mohali; mortal remains of Major Dhonchak consigned to flames in Panipat

Scores of people turn up at the residences of the slain Army...

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform


Cities

View All

Week after auto drivers’ stir, Amritsar MC suspends RAAHI project

Week after auto drivers’ stir, Amritsar MC suspends RAAHI project

AAP Amritsar MLA Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh questions own party govt over ‘School of Eminence’

Bhai Vir Singh's novel 'Sundari' to be taught in Chief Khalsa Diwan schools

'Unique ID' for industrialists in Punjab border districts

Drone crisis response system proving a boon for Amritsar rural police

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Watch Col Manpreet Singh's 6-year-old braveheart son as he salutes his father for last time wearing military uniform

Chandigarh court grants anticipatory bail to Haryana minister Sandeep Singh in ‘molestation’ case

Col Manpreet Singh cremated in Mohali; mortal remains of Major Dhonchak consigned to flames in Panipat

Youth found alive in Chandigarh just before cremation of wrongly identified body in UP

Finally, heritage committee okays PU-PGI underpass

Delhi minor rape: Fresh case registered after girl alleges sexual assault by more persons

Delhi minor rape: Fresh case registered after girl alleges sexual assault by more persons

FIR against man for sexually abusing stray dogs in Delhi’s Rajouri Garden

Will extend date of summons to BRS leader K Kavitha by 10 days: ED to SC

Don’t issue temporary licences for cracker sale: SC to Delhi Police

Lovely takes over as chief of Delhi Congress

Dhakka Basti kids use boat to reach Mundi Cholian school

Dhakka Basti kids use boat to reach Mundi Cholian school

Residents tell DC to keep railway crossing open during Sodal Mela

Commission tells Improvement Trust to pay Rs 1.26 cr to five allottees

BSP appoints halqa in-charges for 10 Lok Sabha seats

Jalandhar: Detention of employees’ union leaders ahead of Sarkar Sanatkar Milni condemned

Death at Civil Hospital: Negligence of staff in handling unknown patient’s case: SMO

Death at Civil Hospital: Negligence of staff in handling unknown patient’s case: SMO

Man attacked over old enmity

Rs 9.14 cr collected against 1.47L traffic challans in eight months

Industrialist couple jumps into canal, man rescued, wife missing

Four months on, Ludhiana man held for woman’s murder

Punjabi University’s prof thrashed over girl student’s death

Punjabi University’s professor thrashed over girl student’s death

PRTC contract staff stage protest, commuters harried

Light shed on Sanskrit as communication medium

PLW runner books Asian Games berth

Couple jumps into canal, man rescued, wife yet to be traced