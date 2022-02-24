Dharmendra visits kids of an 'old loving family' in Manali that he once met in his younger days; shares pics

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 23

Veteran actor Dharmendra is very active on social media. He often shares photos and videos with his fans and about in his life.

The actor recently shared a photo of Manali, which he had clicked in his younger days with a loving family in the valley.

He was humbled to see the love of the family, who had clicked the picture with him many years back and had framed it.

Dharmendra was touched to see the family’s love and respect for the actor as they had kept his first photo with them when he was a struggling actor and not many people knew him.

He wrote: “Friends. A very recent vist ……A poor villager’s impossible dream to visit Manali ……please see the love of these hospitable people…… and their young Generation . They kept my first photo (as an actor yet to prove). thier great love and respect for me”

Friends. ,A very recent vist ……A poor villager’s impossible dream to visit Manali ……please see the love of these hospitable people…… and their young Generation . They kept my first photo (as an actor yet to prove). thier great love and respect for me. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/kYmr8d7gfV — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) February 22, 2022

He then shared two more photos, one of the house of the family and another with the younger generation.

My recent visit to see the kids of that loving 🥰 family. pic.twitter.com/FClhRaMJcw — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) February 22, 2022

He wrote: “My recent visit to see the kids of that loving 🥰 family.”

