Did Salman Khan secretly marry Sonakshi Sinha? Here's the truth behind the viral pic

Chandigarh, March 2
Did the Dabangg star Salman Khan secretly got married to actress Sonakshi Sinha? A picture, which has gone viral shows them as newlyweds. There has always been a lot of a talk about Salman being a bachelor and not marrying, the actor has remained tight-lipped and laughed the topic off.
However, the photograph of Salman getting married to a Bollywood actress started doing the rounds on social media.
In the picture, Salman is dressed in a white sherwaani and Sonakshi is in a red bridal lehenga.
However, the truth behind the snap was that it was a fake. The photo was photo-shopped and Salman is still single.
Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha share a warm bond, who he had launched in 2010. Sonakshi marked her acting debut opposite Salman Khan with Dabangg.
Recent rumours say that Sonakshi Sinha was in a relationship with Notebook’ actor Zaheer Iqbal. As per an ETimes report, Sonakshi clarified, “Zaheer is like my best friend. We laugh off this news because it is very funny. We have worked in Double XL together. I really appreciate him as an actor. I think he was very good in his first film, Notebook. His role in Double XL is drastically different from what he did in his debut film. I think he is very talented and definitely someone to watch out for.”
