Did Salman Khan secretly marry Sonakshi Sinha? Here's the truth behind the viral pic

Sonakshi marked her acting debut opposite Salman Khan with Dabangg

Did Salman Khan secretly marry Sonakshi Sinha? Here's the truth behind the viral pic

Photo: Social media

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 2

Did the Dabangg star Salman Khan secretly got married to actress Sonakshi Sinha? A picture, which has gone viral shows them as newlyweds. There has always been a lot of a talk about Salman being a bachelor and not marrying, the actor has remained tight-lipped and laughed the topic off.

However, the photograph of Salman getting married to a Bollywood actress started doing the rounds on social media.

Also read: Video: Salman Khan draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?

In the picture, Salman is dressed in a white sherwaani and Sonakshi is in a red bridal lehenga.

However, the truth behind the snap was that it was a fake. The photo was photo-shopped and Salman is still single.

Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha share a warm bond, who he had launched in 2010. Sonakshi marked her acting debut opposite Salman Khan with Dabangg.

Recent rumours say that Sonakshi Sinha was in a relationship with Notebook’ actor Zaheer Iqbal. As per an ETimes report, Sonakshi clarified, “Zaheer is like my best friend. We laugh off this news because it is very funny. We have worked in Double XL together. I really appreciate him as an actor. I think he was very good in his first film, Notebook. His role in Double XL is drastically different from what he did in his debut film. I think he is very talented and definitely someone to watch out for.”

#SalmanKhan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Indian student killed in Russian shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv

2
Trending

Ukrainian farmer steals Russian tank using a tractor; plans to sell it in scrap; watch hilarious reactions

3
Diaspora

Microsoft says CEO Satya Nadella's 26-year-old son passes away

4
Trending

Brave Ukrainian man single-handedly stops Russian tank with bare hands; watch viral video

5
Punjab

PM sends birthday greetings to Punjab CM Channi, ahead of Gandhis

6
Nation

PM asks IAF to join evacuation from Ukraine, several C-17 aircraft to be deployed

7
Business

Ilker Ayci turns down Tata's offer of being CEO, MD of Air India

8
Punjab

Not my birthday, Punjab CM Channi says after greetings pour in all day

9
Nation

Indian embassy did not reach out to students stuck in Kharkiv, alleges father of Karnataka boy killed in shelling

10
Nation

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s son dies at 26

Don't Miss

View All
Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students
Punjab

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students in Ukraine's Kharkiv

‘Cricket balls are edible… right?’, tweets Rohit Sharma; netizens doubt his account ‘hacked’
Sports

‘Cricket balls are edible… right?’, tweets Rohit Sharma; netizens doubt his account ‘hacked’

Salman Khan fails to recreate his own dance step with Pooja Hedge; Netizens disappointed
Entertainment

Salman Khan fails to recreate his own dance step with Pooja Hedge; Netizens disappointed

Ukrainian farmer steals Russian tank using a tractor; plans to sell it in scrap; watch hilarious reactions
Trending

Ukrainian farmer steals Russian tank using a tractor; plans to sell it in scrap; watch hilarious reactions

Brave Ukrainian man single-handedly stops Russian tank with bare hands; watch viral video
Trending

Brave Ukrainian man single-handedly stops Russian tank with bare hands; watch viral video

Indian Embassy in Ukraine tells stranded nationals to leave Kyiv urgently as conflict escalates
Nation

Indian Embassy in Ukraine tells stranded nationals to leave Kyiv urgently as conflict escalates

Former Miss Ukraine may have stolen hearts, but is she really fighting Russian forces? No she is not, explains her Instagram post
Entertainment

Former Miss Ukraine may have stolen hearts, but is she really fighting Russian forces? No she is not, explains her Instagram post

In a first, Hamirpur farmer grows saffron
Himachal

In a first, Hamirpur farmer grows saffron

Top Stories

Putin was wrong, US is ready: Biden in first State of the Union Address

Putin was wrong, US is ready: Biden in first State of the Union Address

Says the United States is ready to tackle the challenge pose...

6 flights departed for India in last 24 hours under ‘Op Ganga’: EAM Jaishankar

6 flights departed for India in last 24 hours under 'Op Ganga': Jaishankar

Says the flights that departed for India in the last 24 hour...

What happened to Russia's Air Force? US officials, experts in a fix

What happened to Russia's Air Force? US officials, experts don't have an answer

The United States estimates that Russia is using just over 7...

IAF aircraft leaves for Romania to bring back stranded Indians

IAF aircraft leaves for Romania to bring back stranded Indians

It carries humanitarian aid to Ukraine

Travel to Budomierz check-point for quick entry into Poland: Indian embassy to stranded nationals

Travel to Budomierz check-point for quick entry into Poland, Indian embassy tells stranded nationals

In an advisory, the embassy asks the Indians to consider avo...

Cities

View All

‘Good luck’ councillors, says Rintu after resuming work

'Good luck' councillors, says Rintu after resuming work

DRI seizes 9.2-kg gold worth Rs4 cr from airport

Verka CHC staff sans salary for 3 months

Robbers target medical store, decamp with Rs12,000 cash

Candidates make last-ditch effort to increase votes

It’s do-or-die for students now

It's do-or-die for Indian students stuck in Ukraine now

Indian students stranded in Ukraine face 'racial abuse'

PRTC nets Rs 50 crore monthly revenue

Resume work under MGNREGA: Workers

Regulate fee to stop students’ exodus, says medical fraternity

Chandigarh blackout had 40 lives at stake in GMCH-32: Probe

Chandigarh blackout had 40 lives at stake in GMCH-32: Probe

Zirakpur underpass snarls: Alternative routes available, but of little help to motorists

Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Chandigarh cops visit kin of stranded students

Expect light rain today, tomorrow in Chandigarh

3rd wave witnessed fewer post-Covid complications

Delhi Govt nod to take back Republic Day violence case

Delhi Govt nod to take back Republic Day violence case

R-Day violence, 16 other cases approved by Delhi goverment for withdrawal

Delhi zoo reopens, all tickets sold overnight

Delhi Riots: High Court notice to leaders on plea for hate speech FIRs

Delhi Metro services with full passenger capacity resumes as DDMA lifts Covid curbs

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students

Narrow escape for 10 Punjab students in Ukraine's Kharkiv

Ukraine Crisis: Jalandhar district administration officials visit distressed families

Many Indian students take train out of Ukraine's Kharkiv, made to give up seats for locals

Ukraine crisis hits Jalandhar exporters hard

After days of ordeal, 2 Kapurthala lads cross Ukraine border

List of 38 students of district stranded in Ukraine sent to Union Government

List of 38 students of district stranded in Ukraine sent to Union Government

Families pray for safe return of their children

Gang of vehicle thieves busted, two held

Polling staff await election duty allowance

5 smugglers nabbed, heroin recovered

Patiala: Man dies, 4 hurt as car rams into truck

Patiala: Man dies, 4 hurt as car rams into truck

Patiala: Ex-BDPO, assistant engineer suspended

Pulse Polio drive: 1.89L children given drops in Patiala district