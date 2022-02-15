Video: Salman Khan draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 15

Superstar Salman Khan’s net worth is approximately Rs 2,255 crore and the actor is said have been drawing a salary of 16 crore a month. However, the actor lives in a one-BHK flat.

In a Kapil Sharma show, Salman was asked why he lived in a one-BHK flat despite having property worth crores.

The actor replied: “Kabhee-kabhee unhein cheejon par kharcha hota hai, jis par aap karate ho, lekin aajakal bahut kam ho gaya hai (Sometimes you spend on the same things on which you do, but nowadays it has become very less)."

Hearing this, everyone in this show burst into a laugher. Salman, this way, explained he does not like to spend money irrelevantly.

Salman Khan is also called “Salu Bhai” by his fans. The actor has time and again not only helped his friends, but also people, who genuinely were in need. There are hundreds of stories of generosity done by Salman.

