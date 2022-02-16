Should child imitate sex worker? Kangana Ranaut hits at Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi viral video, drags former Prime Minister in Instagram story

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 16

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has objected to a viral video of a minor girl imitating Alia Bhatt's in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Also read: Video: Salman Khan draws a salary of 16 crore a month, but lives in a 1-BHK flat; Know why?

The actress asked, "Should this child imitate a sex worker with a beedi in her mouth and mouth crude and obscene dialogues? (sic)"

Film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' stars Alia Bhatt and the film is set to arrive in cinemas on February 25.

Raising objections to the video where the minor girl is imitating Alia Bhatt's character, Kangana in her Instagram Story wrote, “Government should take action against all the parents who are sexualizing underage children for money to promote biopic of a famous prostitute and pimp who supplied girls to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and rose to power…request @SMRITIIRANIOFFICIALJI Minister of Women and Child development, please look into it (sic).”

Meanwhile, Alia's performance has been appreciated in the film and fans have been recreating scenes from the film.

The biographical crime drama 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has been adapted from a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'. It is the story of Gangubai's rise from a sex worker to an authoritative figure in the red light are

a of Kamathipura.